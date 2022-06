Members of the Hayes High School Marching Band and the community met the band’s new director last week after he was hired by the Delaware City Schools Board of Education. The concert and marching bands’ new director, Bill Fowles, introduced himself and his family at an event at Hayes High School on June 7. Fowles said he took part in marching band during his high school years in New Philadelphia and enjoyed the experience.

DELAWARE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO