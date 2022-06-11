ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers Say These $20 Slides Are Like ‘Clouds for Your Feet’ & They Come In 34 Colors

By Brittany Leitner
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When summer comes around, the last thing I want to do is add more layers to any part of my body. It’s all about spending as much time as possible outside without having to retreat into air conditioning, so I plan on dressing accordingly. The hardest thing about shopping for summer footwear , however, is the blister factor. Sometimes I feel like every single shoe that’s not a sneaker is out to absolutely destroy my feet.

That’s why I’ve essentially made reading product reviews a vital part of my shopping experience. I find it’s the one place where people will truly tell you what’s up about a product, because why say something critical for no reason? People like to share their passions in reviews—passions for a great product or passion for a product that ruined their life, to put it bluntly. So when I came across the reviews for this much-loved slide sandal on Amazon, I definitely took note. With over 32,000 five-star ratings and reviews saying they feel like “clouds for your feet,” it’s hard not to.

“I’m pretty sure I just found my favorite summer shoe,” wrote one shopper. “These are insanely comfy and pretty darn cute too!” I mean, the fact that they come in literally…. wait for it… 34 different colors doesn’t hurt, either. You can pick up a few pairs or just grab one in your favorite summer color like neon yellow or lilac purple.



FUNKYMONKEY Comfort Sandals $19.99


Buy Now

The upper features adjustable straps so you can get the perfect fit, no matter how tall your foot sits. The footbed is what brings the comfort ; it’s padded and contoured to the shape of your foot so it literally molds to your feet as you walk. One shopper said, “These are THE MOST comfortable sandals I’ve ever worn!!” Another agreed, and said, “I can’t express enough how comfortable these are.”



FunkyMonkey Comfort Slide Sandals $21.99


Buy Now

That is some serious high praise for a summer shoe. These are made from ethylene vinyl acetate, so you can take them to the beach or pool since they’ll dry quickly. And even those with foot injuries have found love with this shoe, saying, “The arch feels perfect. The sole is wonderfully soft yet supportive.”

If you’re looking for your new summer staple, look no further than the number one selling product in women’s flip-flops on Amazon.

