ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Fort LeBoeuf's Tristin Harris runs wild in North's high-scoring, all-star football win

By Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mq1Ph_0g7egm6p00

MEADVILLE — Tristin Harris was a constant scoring threat for Fort LeBoeuf last season as he used his speed and agility to break away for long touchdowns.

On Friday, Harris showcased his abilities with more than 230 yards of offense and five touchdowns as the North beat the South 61-40 in the 10th District 10 North vs. South all-star football game at Allegheny College.

“It felt good being a part of the spread offense,” Harris said. “It always sucked going against it but a lot of fun to play in it.”

Harris had timely touchdowns throughout the night as he continued to stop any momentum the South started to build. Harris started the game with a 3-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the game and added a 71-yard touchdown catch from Northwestern's Ryan Tewell.

Harris tacked on a 3-yard TD run right before halftime before breaking a 77-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He ended the third with a 12-yard touchdown run. He finished with 12 rushes for 117 yards and four touchdowns, and he added two catches for 118 yards with one TD.

Harris, who was named the offensive MVP, was one part of the offensive display put on by both teams. The North, which represents the Northwest PA Football Coaches Association, scored nine touchdowns on 510 yards of offense, while the South, which represents the West Penn Football Coaches Association, scored six touchdowns on 443 yards of offense.

Fall, winter stars:We invite these honorees to register for NW Pa. High School Sports Awards show

Spring stars:Meet all the spring sports nominees for Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards

Slippery Rock's Shane Thompson had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to even the score after one quarter. The North then erupted for 27 points in the second quarter, including a 29-yard touchdown from General McLane's John Amon to Matt Cassidy of Harbor Creek and a 7-yard touchdown run by Cochranton's Jack Martinec.

The South countered with touchdown runs by Levi Swartz of Greenville and Gavin Murdock of Lakeview, but the North led 34-19 at the half.

The North appeared to put the game away in the third quarter with two Harris TD runs and one by Amon to make it 54-26.

The South scored in back-to-back drives as Murdock found Butler's Ethan Trettel for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Down 54-33, the South decided to try a 4th and 12 instead of kicking off. It was put in place in case a team needed to onside kick. Murdock launched a deep pass to Trettel to convert the first down and Grove City's Curtis Hovis scored on a 3-yard run to make it 54-40.

The North defense, led by MVP Griffin Buzzell of Meadville, then settled in to not allow another point.

“I had a blast, and hitting, in general, is fun,” Buzzell said. “On defense, I like to hunt and hit, and we did it all night. I kept reading my keys and going 100 percent every play. If you do that, you'll be there. This was a blast.”

The North got the ball back after another stop and Amon broke a 30-yard touchdown run to put the game away. He ran for 47 yards on eight carries and threw for 57 yards.

“We didn't know what to call and they said to just run it outside and it worked out,” Amon said about the final touchdown. “It felt amazing to play in this game and we had a lot of chemistry on the team. We just came out here to play ball.”

Tewell completed 6-of-9 passes for 228 yards on the field where he will compete in college after he recently changed his commitment to Allegheny.

“The chemistry we gained just over the past five days of practice was crazy with new teammates. It was pretty cool,” Tewell said. “Coach (Bryan) Bork (Borkovich) put in a good gameplan and it all worked out.”

Hovis led the South with 82 yards on 15 carries, while Trettel had five catches for 94 yards. Murdock completed 9-of-11 for 152 yards in the highest-scoring game in the 10-year history of the North-South game.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.

---

North 61, South 40

Teams N S

First downs 23 25

Rushes-yards 44-225 44-168

Com.-Att.-Int. 11-17-1 20-37-2

Passing yards 285 275

Total yards 510 443

Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-1

Penalties-yards 8-59 5-38

North 7 27 20 7 – 61

South 7 12 7 14 – 40

1st quarter

N: Tristin Harris 3 run (Mathew McGregor kick)

S: Shane Thompson 2 run (John Hake kick)

2nd quarter

N: Matt Cassidy 29 pass from John Amon (McGregor kick)

S: Levi Swartz 14 run (kick failed)

N: Harris 71 pass from Ryan Tewell (McGregor kick)

N: Jack Martinec 7 run (McGregor kick)

S: Gavin Murdock 7 run (pass failed)

N: Harris 3 run (kick failed)

3rd quarter

N: Harris 77 run (McGregor kick)

N: Amon 1 run (kick failed)

S: Calogano Wilkins 25 pass from Jalen Ritzert (Hake kick)

N: Harris 12 run (McGregor kick)

4th quarter

S: Ethan Trettel 8 pass from Murdock (Hake kick)

S: Curtis Hovis 3 run (Hake kick)

N: Amon 30 run (McGregor kick)

Rushing

N: Harris 12-117, Amon 8-47, Martinec 15-43, Tewell 6-21, Cassidy 1-2, Dewey Byrd 2-(-5)

S: Hovis 15-82, Swartz 8-51, Thompson 8-31, Murdock 7-13, Ritzert 1-0, Zach Rodgers 5-(-9)

Passing

N: Tewell 6-9-0-228 Amon 5-8-1-57

S: Murdock 9-11-1-152, Ritzert 5-13-0-79, Rodgers 6-13-1-44

Receiving

N: Byrd 4-68, Harris 2-118, Matt Cassidy 2-69, McGregor 2-20, Wyatt Barzak 1-10

S: Trettel 5-94, Ja-on Phillips 3-35, Wilkins 2-56, Anthony Pereira 2-40, Swartz 2-24, Isaiah Kelly 2-13, Thompson 2-5, Bryce Carroll 1-5, Luke Garing 1-3

Comments / 0

Related
yourerie

McDowell Names Crider Next Girls Basketball Head Coach

McDowell announced on Monday evening that former Trojan and Gannon standout Beth Crider has been named the next head coach of the girls basketball program. Crider takes over for Megan Kleck who stepped down following the 2021-22 season.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Oliver Road closed for roundabout construction; detour in place

Oliver Road closed for roundabout construction; detour in place. Oliver Road closed for roundabout construction; detour …. Gas prices cause public transit surge | Morning in …. Families spending $411 a month on groceries | Morning …. 3 inducted into Astronaut Hall of Fame | NewsNation …. Pa. hunting licenses...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Scuba diver dies while exploring deep Lake Erie shipwreck

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man is dead after scuba diving in some of the deepest waters of Lake Erie. The man was identified by the Erie County Coroner as 31-year-old Tyler Cullinan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Cullinan was part of a group that left Barcelona, New York on Saturday, and was diving about 15 miles off […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Meadville, PA
Sports
City
Butler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Meadville, PA
explore venango

West Forest School Announces 2022 Graduates, Valedictorian, Salutatorian

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest School has announced their 2022 graduates, valedictorian, and salutatorian. (Pictured above: Front – left to right: Russell Adkins, Braden Custer, Darcie Maul, Dakotah Walter, Selina Martinez, Emmalee Araujo, Deon Taylor, and Sam Walter. Back – left to right: Gage James, Ethan VanDyke, Daniel Kuntz, Cameron Guzzi, Logan Carll, Allen Johnston, and Camron Call.)
wtae.com

Man shot in parking lot of Dollar General in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. — Police were investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Dollar General in Sharon, Mercer County, on Tuesday night. Emergency responders were dispatched a little after 9:30 p.m. for a shooting outside the store on the 800 block of East State Street.
SHARON, PA
explore venango

State Police Respond to Two Minor Crashes in Venango County

Franklin-based State Police responded to two minor crashes, recently, in Venango County. Minor Intersection Collision in Cornplanter Twp. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 2:22 p.m. on June 1 in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. A 2016 Nissan Murano was stopped at a stop sign on Oak Road waiting to...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

127-year-old bridge to be replaced in Mercer County

FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A project to replace a 127-year-old bridge in Findley Township is expected to begin in two weeks. The bridge is located on Springfield Church Road/Route 2007 between the intersection with McConnell Road and the intersection with Huggard Lane. It sits over Mill Creek. The...
MERCER COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shane Thompson
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Clarion County Man Killed in State Route 861 Crash

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on State Route 861 on Monday afternoon. Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker was called to the crash scene around 3:00 p.m. Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com 83-year-old Bradley Buzard, of Rimersburg, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Driver pinned after car hit tree in Albion overnight

One person is seriously injured following a one-car accident in Albion Monday night. That accident happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Meadville Road and Route 18 in Elk Township. According to State Police, when they arrived on scene they found a car that had struck a tree, pinning the driver inside. First […]
ALBION, PA
27 First News

UPDATE: Severe weather potential overnight, destructive winds possible

A classic weather pattern is setting up over our area called the “Ring of Fire” which commonly brings heat and storms to our area. A strong storm system will begin to move into our area, drastically changing our weather into early Tuesday morning. SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE. A complex...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Allegheny College#Mvp#Nw Pa
erienewsnow.com

Keeping your Energy Bill Down, while Keeping your Home Cool

The heat is on, but keeping cool comes with a cost. The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) alerted consumers to a sharp increase in energy rates going into effect earlier this month, meaning energy prices for Penelec are up about 35%. “We can't control the weather, and you'll be flirting with...
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Driver flown to the hospital following crash in New Castle

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - A crash in New Castle sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened late last night along New Butler Road. According to police, a car flipped after being rear-ended. People nearby were able to help the driver out of the car. However, the driver was flown to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time. Two other people were evaluated at the scene. Shenango Police are investigating the crash.
NEW CASTLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
explore venango

State Police Searching for Missing Clarion County Man

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are searching for a Sligo man who went missing shortly after midnight on Saturday. State Police in Clarion were notified that 73-year-old Frank Black was missing from his residence located on Canoe Ripple Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County, and has not been seen since around 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, June 12.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Car Crashes into Farm Tractor Crash on Horsecreek Road

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported in a car versus tractor crash that occurred over the weekend in Cranberry Township, Venango County. On June 12 around 7:11 p.m., Franklin-based State Police responded to Horsecreek Road for a report of a crash involving a car and a farm tractor.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YourErie

Hope on Horseback moving to new Waterford home

A local nonprofit is packing up and riding to its new home in east Erie County. For over 40 years, Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center has been located in Fairview helping children and adults with special needs. On Tuesday, seven horses were loaded up in trailers to head to their new home at Amber […]
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy