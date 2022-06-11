Fort LeBoeuf's Tristin Harris runs wild in North's high-scoring, all-star football win

MEADVILLE — Tristin Harris was a constant scoring threat for Fort LeBoeuf last season as he used his speed and agility to break away for long touchdowns.

On Friday, Harris showcased his abilities with more than 230 yards of offense and five touchdowns as the North beat the South 61-40 in the 10th District 10 North vs. South all-star football game at Allegheny College.

“It felt good being a part of the spread offense,” Harris said. “It always sucked going against it but a lot of fun to play in it.”

Harris had timely touchdowns throughout the night as he continued to stop any momentum the South started to build. Harris started the game with a 3-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the game and added a 71-yard touchdown catch from Northwestern's Ryan Tewell.

Harris tacked on a 3-yard TD run right before halftime before breaking a 77-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He ended the third with a 12-yard touchdown run. He finished with 12 rushes for 117 yards and four touchdowns, and he added two catches for 118 yards with one TD.

Harris, who was named the offensive MVP, was one part of the offensive display put on by both teams. The North, which represents the Northwest PA Football Coaches Association, scored nine touchdowns on 510 yards of offense, while the South, which represents the West Penn Football Coaches Association, scored six touchdowns on 443 yards of offense.

Fall, winter stars:We invite these honorees to register for NW Pa. High School Sports Awards show

Spring stars:Meet all the spring sports nominees for Northwest Pennsylvania High School Sports Awards

Slippery Rock's Shane Thompson had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to even the score after one quarter. The North then erupted for 27 points in the second quarter, including a 29-yard touchdown from General McLane's John Amon to Matt Cassidy of Harbor Creek and a 7-yard touchdown run by Cochranton's Jack Martinec.

The South countered with touchdown runs by Levi Swartz of Greenville and Gavin Murdock of Lakeview, but the North led 34-19 at the half.

The North appeared to put the game away in the third quarter with two Harris TD runs and one by Amon to make it 54-26.

The South scored in back-to-back drives as Murdock found Butler's Ethan Trettel for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Down 54-33, the South decided to try a 4th and 12 instead of kicking off. It was put in place in case a team needed to onside kick. Murdock launched a deep pass to Trettel to convert the first down and Grove City's Curtis Hovis scored on a 3-yard run to make it 54-40.

The North defense, led by MVP Griffin Buzzell of Meadville, then settled in to not allow another point.

“I had a blast, and hitting, in general, is fun,” Buzzell said. “On defense, I like to hunt and hit, and we did it all night. I kept reading my keys and going 100 percent every play. If you do that, you'll be there. This was a blast.”

The North got the ball back after another stop and Amon broke a 30-yard touchdown run to put the game away. He ran for 47 yards on eight carries and threw for 57 yards.

“We didn't know what to call and they said to just run it outside and it worked out,” Amon said about the final touchdown. “It felt amazing to play in this game and we had a lot of chemistry on the team. We just came out here to play ball.”

Tewell completed 6-of-9 passes for 228 yards on the field where he will compete in college after he recently changed his commitment to Allegheny.

“The chemistry we gained just over the past five days of practice was crazy with new teammates. It was pretty cool,” Tewell said. “Coach (Bryan) Bork (Borkovich) put in a good gameplan and it all worked out.”

Hovis led the South with 82 yards on 15 carries, while Trettel had five catches for 94 yards. Murdock completed 9-of-11 for 152 yards in the highest-scoring game in the 10-year history of the North-South game.

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.

---

North 61, South 40

Teams N S

First downs 23 25

Rushes-yards 44-225 44-168

Com.-Att.-Int. 11-17-1 20-37-2

Passing yards 285 275

Total yards 510 443

Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-1

Penalties-yards 8-59 5-38

North 7 27 20 7 – 61

South 7 12 7 14 – 40

1st quarter

N: Tristin Harris 3 run (Mathew McGregor kick)

S: Shane Thompson 2 run (John Hake kick)

2nd quarter

N: Matt Cassidy 29 pass from John Amon (McGregor kick)

S: Levi Swartz 14 run (kick failed)

N: Harris 71 pass from Ryan Tewell (McGregor kick)

N: Jack Martinec 7 run (McGregor kick)

S: Gavin Murdock 7 run (pass failed)

N: Harris 3 run (kick failed)

3rd quarter

N: Harris 77 run (McGregor kick)

N: Amon 1 run (kick failed)

S: Calogano Wilkins 25 pass from Jalen Ritzert (Hake kick)

N: Harris 12 run (McGregor kick)

4th quarter

S: Ethan Trettel 8 pass from Murdock (Hake kick)

S: Curtis Hovis 3 run (Hake kick)

N: Amon 30 run (McGregor kick)

Rushing

N: Harris 12-117, Amon 8-47, Martinec 15-43, Tewell 6-21, Cassidy 1-2, Dewey Byrd 2-(-5)

S: Hovis 15-82, Swartz 8-51, Thompson 8-31, Murdock 7-13, Ritzert 1-0, Zach Rodgers 5-(-9)

Passing

N: Tewell 6-9-0-228 Amon 5-8-1-57

S: Murdock 9-11-1-152, Ritzert 5-13-0-79, Rodgers 6-13-1-44

Receiving

N: Byrd 4-68, Harris 2-118, Matt Cassidy 2-69, McGregor 2-20, Wyatt Barzak 1-10

S: Trettel 5-94, Ja-on Phillips 3-35, Wilkins 2-56, Anthony Pereira 2-40, Swartz 2-24, Isaiah Kelly 2-13, Thompson 2-5, Bryce Carroll 1-5, Luke Garing 1-3