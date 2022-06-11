London Bay Renovation effortlessly creates reimagined spaces

London Bay Renovation specializes in renovating luxury homes in Southwest Florida’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

With real estate interest in custom home building continuing to grow, renovation has seen substantial growth for clients who prefer to modify their current home to complement the current styles. From complete interior and exterior makeovers to room additions, kitchen and bath remodels, and design accents. London Bay Renovation blends homeowners’ unique perspective with modern features, upscale finishes, and the latest design trends in the industry to create homes that reflect personal lifestyles.

“When you bought or built your home five or 10 years ago, it may have been perfect for your needs at the time. But, over the years, styles have changed,” said Steve Miller, vice president of London Bay Homes. “Maybe your family has grown, and you have grandchildren in your life now or have developed a new hobby that requires a dedicated and specialized space. Many of our clients find themselves living in a Mediterranean-style home and want to transition to a more coastal contemporary modern look. Whatever the reason is, our team works to shape your home to reflect your lifestyle.”

London Bay Renovation’s custom work is expertly showcased in two single-family residences at Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club and Mediterra, Naples’ premier golf and beach club community.

The Hellers had their eyes set on a family home in Miromar Lakes Beach & Golf Club that, while it had stunning views and great “bones,” its 20-year-old façade left some elements to be desired. Upon consulting with London Bay Renovation on the four-bedroom, five-bath residence, the collective group concluded the home needed a complete interior redesign, coupled with some exterior modifications.

“It is the second London Bay home we have had, with the first being new construction,” said Karen Heller. “As satisfied London Bay homeowners, when we decided to do a whole house renovation, we didn’t hesitate to work with them again. We knew we would receive excellent workmanship, the highest quality, and they would stand behind everything they did. “

The project required removing of most of the interior – from ceilings and walls to the electric and air conditioning systems. The master suite, a guest bedroom and the laundry room remained intact. An additional 500 square feet was planned for a new guest suite to accommodate visiting family and friends. The plan also introduced a great room that opens to the outdoor living area thus enhancing the overall livability and function of the home.

“We took a home that was quite dated and focused on a renovation to open up common spaces to the views outside,” said Patrick Guyton Contract Manger for Renovation. “The interior renovation focused on updating the old angular plan with a new rectilinear design that reclaimed wasted space and modernized the home.”

To update the home’s Neo-Mediterranean exterior, the team retained the arched doorway but eliminated precast elements and heavy details around the entrance. Removing the dated terracotta and ochre palette by painting the exterior created a fresh lightness, while adding dark tones to the garage door and tile roof provided a dramatic contrast. The transformation continued by adding Bermuda shutters and dark trim to create a clean and timeless design that will continue to look great for many years.

“We are thrilled with our newly renovated home,” added Karen Heller. “The end result did not disappoint. It is a dream home that we will enjoy for years with our children, grandchildren, extended family, and friends.”

The home was recognized by the Collier Building Industry Association’s Sand Dollar Awards program for a top award in the $800,001-$900,000 category for Best Whole House Remodel in 2020.

London Bay Renovation’s next project involved a collaboration with clients who purchased a home in Mediterra, Naples’ premier golf and beach club community, by bringing to life a vision that made their Southwest Florida retreat their own.

London Bay Renovation completely transformed the views – indoors and out – in a dramatic update of their new home in the Lucarno neighborhood.

“Renovating allowed them to personalize and modernize their home with a team that puts design and quality first,” said Patrick Guyton.

Along with refreshing the kitchen and modernizing the master bath, the team re-envisioned the original pool placement to design an elegant courtyard with a fountain and firepit and maximized space behind the home to create the ultimate lake-view outdoor living area with an updated outdoor kitchen, custom pool, and lush landscaping.

While the kitchen footprint remained the same, the end result is a completely refreshed space with more storage and improved overall flow. Dated raised panel maple cabinets were replaced with a modern white Shaker-style version featuring illuminated glass uppers that fill the space with light. A new stainless range hood complements both the dove grey glass tile backsplash and the driftwood-finished island, where tan granite was swapped out for cool white quartz with grey veining. The oven was repositioned closer to the stovetop and sink, creating the ideal configuration.

To make the great room more cohesive, the team squared the arch between kitchen, living and dining spaces, but retained a series of repeating arches between the kitchen, pantry, and hall to keep the passage cohesive.

London Bay Renovation enhanced the home’s bathrooms with style. The biggest change was in the master bath, where the jacuzzi tub and its tiled deck were removed in favor of a new, oversized glass enclosed shower with a rainfall showerhead and a trio of windows. A linen area and private water closet flank the shower and brighten the space with transom windows. In place of a traditional dual-sink vanity, a pair of grey marbled quartz-topped floating vanities were added to the bath.

The outdoor living area was completely reinvented. Renovations included updating the outdoor kitchen with driftwood-inspired cabinetry and enhancing the wall behind the grill and refrigerator with a tile backsplash.

Squaring the trio of arches that originally marked the transition to the lawn was a key element of the renovation.

“Lifting the arches up lets more light in,” said Patrick Guyton, adding that the new custom pool was a major enhancement to the outdoor living area, with a signature water feature and built-in sun shelves. “It’s now an oasis for the whole family to enjoy.”

Removing the smaller courtyard pool allowed the team to reinvent the function of the space. Their sophisticated fountain and firepit is an attractive vignette from several vantage points around the home, and now presents an intimate gathering space.

“Our goal is to create a timeless design that will look great in another 20 years, and beyond,” added Steve Miller. “London Bay is renowned for great designs, whether it’s a new home or a renovation.”

London Bay Renovation offers a complete range of services, from interior remodeling and design to exterior architecture enhancement and revitalization, as well as outdoor living space redesigns including landscape and hardscape plus additions such as pool and spa, water and fire features, pool bath and outdoor kitchen. Its in-house team of experts includes designers and contractors, construction management and the award-winning design professionals working together to develop inspired design solutions that are in total alignment with homeowners’ goals.

The experience is complimented by London Bay’s personalized design process through its Selection Studio. The 3,500-square-foot studio showcases the latest design trends – from flooring and cabinet selections to countertops and appliances, clients can enjoy a smooth renovation process all under one roof.

To learn more about renovating with London Bay Renovation, call 239-298-7623 or visit www.LondonBay.com/Renovation.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: London Bay Renovation effortlessly creates reimagined spaces