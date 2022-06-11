ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain of Youth discovered in Naples

By Moorings Park Communities
It is no secret everyone wants to live a long, healthy, and happy life. With the nation’s top wellness and fitness program, personalized healthcare, and top-of-the-line concierge physicians, paired with a variety of amenities and exclusive restaurants, retirees are discovering the proverbial Fountain of Youth at Moorings Park.

Informational Luncheon Outlines Details

To showcase all the factors that make life at Moorings Park so incredible, the community will host a Lunch and Learn event with Vice President and Senior Living Specialist Tom Mann leading the conversation.

Curious about what makes Moorings Park such a popular choice among active boomers and seniors? Join Mann at our deliciously informative luncheon on Wednesday, June 15th at 11:00 a.m. inside The Center of Healthy Living’s® Sheffield Theatre. Located at 120 Moorings Park Drive, the event will be followed by a complimentary gourmet lunch at the campus’ treasured Trio Restaurant.

“We’re extremely focused on delivering a unique lifestyle unlike any other. This is really the UN-retirement community. At Moorings Park, you will have no issue balancing resort-style living while benefiting from innovative approaches to wellness,” said Mann. “At this informational session, we’ll discuss how Moorings Park delivers a grand lifestyle never before offered to baby boomers.”

Attainable Luxury, Unmatched Lifestyle

Many people think that Moorings Park is just too expensive for their budget. And while it is true that pricing can exceed $5 million dollars, what they might not know is that the community’s pricing starts at just $498,000.

Modern bedrooms and covenant floor plan designs with incredible nature views invite you in at first glance. Crisp, modern kitchens with center islands and new stainless-steel appliances would make any chef envious. Spacious bathrooms with walk-in showers allow you to create your own salon and spa right at home.

And with our expansive Selection Studio, the options to customize your new home are practically limitless. From flooring and countertop options, right down to lighting and paint colors, the choice is yours.

Fully Customized Healthcare

Have the peace of mind that comes from knowing concierge physicians and personalized healthcare are included with residency at Moorings Park.

The on-site Center for Healthy Living offers top-of-the-line concierge physicians services, fitness classes and personal training. Presenting a higher level of personalized primary care, the Care 360 healthcare program is included in your monthly service package. In addition, you have the very best onsite assisted living, skilled care and memory care available, should you ever need it, at no additional cost.

Enchanting Location

“Setting is key,” said Mann, “And it’s hard to beat the location of our campuses.” Moorings Park takes the cake when it comes to location; it lies in the heart of Naples and is a short distance from downtown and all its well-known restaurants, boutique shops and entertainment venues. Of course, you can’t forget about the beautiful beaches.

The campus, just off of Goodlett-Frank Road, sits on 83 acres of lakes, gardens, and preserves, delivering stunning waterside and golf course views, ideal when dining with friends or taking a leisurely stroll.

A Collection of Amenities

﻿﻿The key to happiness is doing what you love and the opportunity to pursue new passions.﻿﻿ At Moorings Park, there is something for everyone. With an array of endless activities, programs and events throughout the year, you'll discover plenty of ways to stay active, connected and have a lot of fun.

If you’re a creative soul, or new to the fine arts world, dance and art classes are bound to inspire you. Love sports? Moorings Park features a number of sporting amenities to fulfill your competitive spirit. Catch a mid-afternoon tennis match pickleball, or enjoy a cocktail while practicing your bocce ball, or golf game.

Guest speakers and cocktail parties are among the occasions that keep residents social within the campus. In addition, Moorings Park is dedicated to life-long learning, so it’s never too late to pick up a new hobby or study a new topic to spice up life.

Visit the non-denominational Bower Chapel for an array of spiritual services or enjoy one of the many uplifting concert performances in this acoustically perfect venue. After all, Moorings Park’s focus is on mind, body and spirit.

You’re Invited!

“There is so much available at Moorings Park. It has so much to offer and see. That’s why we believe the most effective way to learn why Moorings Park is the best Life Plan Community in Southwest Florida, is to attend this informational luncheon. You will get to see, first-hand, the community’s stunning grounds, our innovative Center for Healthy Living, and enjoy a delicious meal in our renowned Trio Restaurant. We look forward to meeting you then,” said Mann.

To sign up for the upcoming informational luncheon on Wednesday, June 15th, RSVP by Monday, June 13th by visiting MooringsPark.org/Events or calling 239-393-8754.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News:

Naples Daily News

ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

