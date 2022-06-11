FL Star is building a new Orquidea design home on 58th Avenue NE in Golden Gate Estates. The Orquidea is a spacious, contemporary plan with three bedrooms, a den and two full baths.

“This is a spacious design with lots of room for family living,” said Jim Borden, sales professional with FL Star. “Interest rates are predicted to rise, so now is a good time for buyers to acquire a new construction home with the land to create the outdoor space of their dreams.”

The floor plan is designed to take full advantage of the expansive 1,912 square feet of air-conditioned space. An impressive double-door entry leads to the great room, with an open, seamless seamless flow to the dining space and kitchen. Sliding glass doors open from the great room to the covered patio, expanding the opportunity for outdoor entertainment. The kitchen has space for a breakfast table as well as a serving bar for casual dining.

The spacious master suite includes a large walk-in closet, a second closet and a master bath with dual sinks and a large walk-in shower. There are three guest bedrooms, one of which offers a large walk-in closet. The laundry room may be accessed directly from the garage or the living area.

Homes by FL Star include the most desirable interior finishes, such as quartz countertops, under mount sinks and stainless steel appliances. The sodded portion of the home sites are irrigated.

Located at 3791 58th Avenue NE, this Orquidea model is priced at $549,900. For more information, contact Jim Borden at 239.451.8153, email jim@fl-star.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FL Star building new Orquidea design in Golden Gate Estates