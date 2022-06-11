Seagate breaks ground on ABC Supply

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Seagate Development Group has broken ground on a new facility for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co., Inc. – America’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and more – at the Charlotte County Park of Commerce, adjacent to the Punta Gorda Airport.

Crews will spend the next month conducting site work and adding the slab to the ground. This will be followed by six weeks of metal building erection before fire suppression and interior tenant improvement work begins.

This pre-engineered metal building – including metal panels and a stucco façade – will accommodate a 53,200-plus-square-foot warehouse and a 6,700-plus-square-foot office area, along with a fenced outdoor yard. The office space will feature a conference room as well as a break room and showroom.

This Seagate-designed and developed facility will sit on six acres, with 2.5 acres for future expansion.

“ABC Supply has served companies like ours for 40 years, so it’s our pleasure to serve them as they continue to grow and make a difference to industries throughout the U.S.,” said Matt Price, CEO & Partner of Seagate Development Group. “This location is ideal all the way around – for ABC Supply as they continue to have a profound presence in Southwest Florida and for Seagate as we broaden our design-build services in Charlotte County – which is attracting more individuals and businesses every day.”

Earth Tech Enterprises – a Seagate Development Group company – is the site contractor, responsible for the silt fence and discing of vegetation as well as the construction entrance and importing approximately 15,000 cubic yards of fill dirt. ABC Supply’s facility is being engineered by Herston Engineering Services and designed by PDS Architecture.

This design-build is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

