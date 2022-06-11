ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Omega residents and their guests will enjoy a spectacular array of amenities

By Caffrey & Associates
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

Residents of The Ronto Group’s 27-floor Omega high-rise tower being built within Bonita Bay and their guests will enjoy a spectacular array of amenities, including 18,000 square feet of interior amenities, an expansive outdoor amenity deck featuring a massive resort-style pool, and a 4,200 square foot rooftop terrace common area.  The indoor and outdoor amenities will be integrated to provide a spectacular indoor/outdoor experience.  Designed by architect Robert Swedroe, Omega presents a fresh perspective on luxury and offers an approach to high-rise living never available in Southwest Florida until now.

Omega’s entry sequence will include a porte cochere and covered arrival area.  Once inside the building, visitors and residents will step into a lobby with a 24-hour reception desk, package room, and mail room.  The lobby will offer a captivating view of the building’s grand salon that, as planned, will feature a comfortable, living room-like setting with couches, side chairs, a cocktail table, and see-through views of a covered terrace and the outdoor amenity deck.  Doorways on either side of the entry lobby and the grand salon will lead to a 600 square-foot library and card room and to a 750 square-foot billiards and game room.  Both spaces will provide access to the covered terrace.  The library and card room will also open to a splendid conference room.

Gallery hallways will lead to the south and north sides of the Omega tower, each of which will include elevator lobbies and men’s and women’s restrooms.  The south side of the building will feature a social room measuring more than 3,000 square feet.  Tall windows will offer incredible long-range views to the south and west.  The social room will include a bar, a linear fireplace, and a full kitchen that can be used by residents and caterers for special events.  Double doors will open to the outdoor amenity deck.  Omega’s 600 square-foot theater will be situated off the social room and offer plush couches and chaises to enhance the movie viewing experience.

Three guest suites will be located on the north side of the building to accommodate out-of-town visitors.  In addition to the guest suites that can be reserved by residents, cottages on garage level two and six poolside cabanas are available for purchase.  A 2,100 square-foot fitness center will also be located on the north side of the building.  Like the social room, tall windows in the fitness room will offer stunning long-range views, this time to the north and west.  The fitness center will include the latest fitness equipment technology, a massage room, and separate men’s and women’s saunas and locker rooms.

Located on the building’s second level, Omega’s outdoor amenity deck will provide splendid views to the south and west.  Contemporary glass railings will line the deck’s curved perimeter and overlook one of Bonita Bay’s three on-property golf courses.  A pool with a beach entry and two sun shelves that will each include six chaise lounges and built-in benches will serve as the centerpiece of the amenity deck.  Poolside day beds, referred to as “pool cocoons,” will be placed around the pool and feature retractable tops.  Private poolside cabanas are available for purchase and will include full bathrooms and a beverage center with a sink and refrigerator.  Day cabanas will be available on a first come, first served basis.  A whirlpool spa will be situated under an attractive trellis.

The outdoor amenity deck will provide a captivating ambiance that will encourage residents to relax and enjoy.  Shade palms will be placed about the concrete pavered deck.  A pool pavilion with an open-air bar, seating areas, and restrooms will offer a welcoming gathering place.  Bar-b-que grills will be situated adjacent to the pavilion.  Generous seating areas will be available at various places on the amenity deck, including sunset viewing areas, and a fire pit terrace with seating.  Other attractions include a putting lawn and a decorative sculpture surrounded by plank-style concrete and patterned turf.

Omega’s 4,200 square foot rooftop terrace will include two hot tubs positioned next to the terraces’ glass railing, allowing residents to relax while enjoying breathtaking water and sunset views.  Two large firepit seating areas behind the tubs, along with an even larger fire table seating area complete with lounges, club chairs and sofas, will provide abundant seating to ensure all residents can enjoy the captivating ambiance.  Men’s and ladies’ restrooms, a large kitchen area for catering, and a separate bar area will complete the spectacular setting.

Through a variety of membership opportunities, Omega residents can also take advantage of the amenities available through the Bonita Bay Club.  The Club’s amenities include three on-property and two off-property golf courses, as well as a 60,000 square feet Lifestyle Center with a 9,000 square-foot spa and salon, a 20,000 square-foot fitness center, and the Wave Café that features healthy menu selections.

The Bonita Bay Club’s Tennis and Aquatic Center features a Sports Center that includes a tennis pro shop, as well as dedicated men’s and ladies’ tennis locker rooms.  A renovated pool includes four lap lanes, a beach entry, and a spa.  The Breezeway Bar and Café features poolside outdoor dining and offers casual fare, including salads, grilled items, and fresh sandwiches.  An open-air bar under roof is available for a poolside beverage.  The expansive pool deck features two fire pit areas with built-in seating that offers a perfect place to relax and enjoy cool springtime evenings.  Dedicated pool restrooms, showers, and locker rooms, as well as a towel pick-up and drop-off station provide additional measures of convenience.

The Bonita Bay Marina is minutes from the waters of the Gulf.  Wet slips and dry boat storage are available, as well as on-site fueling and light mechanical services.  Located on the Gulf of Mexico, Bonita Bay’s residents-only beach park is just 10 to 15 minutes from the community.  Picnic pavilions, grills, beach chair and umbrella service, showers, and restrooms equipped with infant changing stations are provided.  Residents also enjoy Bonita Bay’s network of biking and hiking paths.  A kayaking and canoeing lodge offers additional recreational possibilities.

Just four purchase opportunities remain available at Omega, the final luxury high-rise tower built within Bonita Bay.  The clean-lined tower will feature 67 residences, including spacious tower residences and four penthouses.  All four of the penthouses are under contract.  Ronto has processed 63 sales worth a total of $257,700,000 and the building is 96% sold.  Pricing for the four remaining tower residences that offer a stunning 4,645 square feet or 4,210 square feet under air and expansive views 78-feet or 68-feet wide ranges from $4,650,000 to $5,050,000.  Construction of the Omega tower is progressing as planned and on schedule for completion by the end of this year.  Luxury homebuyers who make their purchase decisions now will be in their new residences by the 2023 winter season.  Ronto previously announced that the unsold residences at Omega will showcase designer specified feature and finish packages that will be installed as the residences are completed.

Visit the Omega Sales Center at 26951 Country Club Drive within Bonita Bay from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and Sundays from noon to 5:00 p.m.  Call 239-301-4940 for a sales appointment.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Omega residents and their guests will enjoy a spectacular array of amenities

