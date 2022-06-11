ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Grande, FL

Seagate begins vertical construction on Sunny Isles model in Hill Tide Estates

By Seagate Development Group
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKMCQ_0g7egbOq00

BOCA GRANDE, Fl - Seagate Development Group has begun vertical construction on its three-story Sunny Isles model home – with over 5,400 square feet of furnished living space plus beautifully crafted exterior spaces – now for sale at Hill Tide Estates on Boca Grande. The leading, full-service development company and its fast-growing interior design firm, Theory Design, are preparing a contemporary spin on a coastal cottage in proximity to the beautiful waters of the Gulf of Mexico and Charlotte Harbor. In 2023, it will become home to a sophisticated, discerning individual or family who appreciates island life and a rich history of tarpon fishing and tropical wonder.

“Hill Tide Estates is a hidden Southwest Florida treasure, and the Sunny Isles model will encapsulate the greatest and most inspiring details that this storybook community and its surroundings have to offer,” said James Nulf, Jr., Chief Operating Officer & Partner of Seagate Development Group.

On the ground floor, one will discover ample storage accessible from the three-car garage, a beach patio with a staircase to the main outdoor living space, and elevator access to the main living spaces. At the main entry, the vacation-style residence will boast modern seaside flavor – starting with a metal roof, light gray façade, white-framed windows, some windows with white shutters, plus three garage doors, along with splashes of blue to accentuate the enviable location. Beyond the main covered entry, double doors, four bedrooms plus a study, as well as four full and three half baths will follow a two-story foyer and open staircase – channeling ample natural light and a Florida-style indoor-outdoor experience throughout. A few steps away, homeowners and guests will find themselves in the open interior entertainment spaces with French oak flooring – a grand room and nearby chef’s kitchen with an expansive island, gray cabinetry and Thermador appliances, including two dishwashers, a gas range and a wall oven. A second refrigerator will complete the nearby combination pantry/laundry room. Steps away, the dining area will accommodate a wet bar flanked by pocket sliding-glass doors to the highly amenitized outdoor living area and exquisite views. This living level will deliver a split floor plan, offering homeowners and guests their own tranquil retreats. Parts of the outdoor living spaces will be seen from the sitting area of the master suite, which will boast a morning bar and two walk-in closets that will segue to the luxurious master bath with a deep soaking tub, a dual-bench-equipped, glass-enclosed walk-in shower, dual vanities and gray cabinetry. The other side of the home will feature a VIP guest suite and a study with ample natural light.

The main tier of the expansive outdoor living area will complete the first living level featuring an outdoor kitchen with a built-in gas grill and see-thru fireplace, an infinity-edge pool and spa, as well as a soothing water wall.

On the staircase landing to the second living level, homeowners and guests will capture a magnificent view of the front exterior before being greeted by a bonus room with a media wall and beverage center. A second laundry room and two generously sized suites will conclude this space. The latter will open to a covered deck and sundeck that will offer an extension of the initial spaces in the model home.

“Prime indoor-outdoor comfort and convenience will guide everyone’s journey through Sunny Isles. It will seamlessly intertwine casual and elegant concepts, meeting our future clients’ needs and desires in their forever home,” Nulf said.

This residence is made possible in part by architectural design by R.G. Designs. It is the last model home for sale, along with one remaining homesite, at Hill Tide Estates.

In addition to the Sunny Isles, the Beacon and Cape Romano model homes in Hill Tide Estates, Seagate is building custom homes on private homesites in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers and Miromar Lakes, Florida, along with custom homes in Talis Park; estate homes in Quail West; as well as custom homes in Esplanade Lake Club and Windward Isle. Seagate also has active residential renovation projects in Audubon, Miromar Lakes, Mediterra, Autumn Woods, Talis Park, Brynwood, Quail West, Bay Colony, and on Sanibel and Boca Grande.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Seagate begins vertical construction on Sunny Isles model in Hill Tide Estates

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Florida Weekly

That moment a switch flipped and downtown Fort Myers became cool

Downtown Fort Myers’ arduous 40-year climb from a scene of boarded-up storefronts and deserted streets to a destination dotted with restaurants, hotels, apartments and condos is near its zenith. The finished product is only a few years away. “If the economy doesn’t derail us, it should be less than...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Second-home hotspots Cape Coral, Naples saw outsized growth in rental home prices during pandemic

As remote work prompted many Americans to relocate during the pandemic, housing costs soared in second-home hotspots even more than in the rest of the country, according to a new report from Redfin. Average rental prices rose 17.1% year over year nationwide to $1,893 in popular second-home markets in April. That’s compared with a 10% increase to $1,484 in places that aren’t considered second-home destinations. Home and rental prices skyrocketed in Cape Coral, Naples, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the top five second-home markets in the nation. Rental prices have increased by 25% year over year or more in four of those five areas, with Myrtle Beach being the exception, and sale prices have increased by at least 25% in all five. Prices have increased sharply year over year in Cape Coral and Naples, where rental prices grew 41% and 37.7%, respectively, and sale prices rose 38.2% and 37.6%.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Geis Companies building on large SWFL lot

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, developers across Southwest Florida are raising new buildings and homes. Geis Companies is pretty busy in Southwest Florida, especially near I-75 and Alico Rd. One lot there will become two, 250,000 square-foot warehouses. For comparison, that’s big enough to fit five Home Depot stores inside.
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Colonial Boulevard property sells for $3.75 million

MPG Colonial purchased a 213,226-square-foot vacant lot at 2975 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers from Amtel Group of Florida Inc. for $3.75 million. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Bonita Springs, FL
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Boca Grande, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
Longboat Observer

Dream Weaver closing after 32 years on St. Armands Circle

Joan Morgan was more than comfortable outfitting you in her shop's signature "wearable art" for decades. But now she’s decamping from St. Armands Circle in the hope of living a simpler life. Morgan, the proprietor of Dream Weaver, will close down her high-end fashion boutique within the next few...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

More condos headed to Golden Gate Point

Pending Sarasota City Commission approval, Golden Gate Point is poised to add 23 more luxury condominiums. On Wednesday, the city's Planning Board with little discussion unanimously recommended site plan approval of Peninsula Sarasota, a two-tower development on the 22-acre spit of land that juts into Sarasota Bay just east of the Ringling Bridge.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Windows#Theory Design
globalmunchkins.com

10 of the Best Fort Myers Beach Rentals Available for Your Summer Vacation

Fort Myers Beach is a lovely tourist destination for spring breakers, snowbirds, and family summer vacations. We just visited Fort Myers with our little ones and had a blast. The beach is situated in Lee County, Florida, on Estero Island. With a little over 5,500 people, according to the 2020 US Census, there is more than enough room for guests to claim their spot on the beach and choose from a plethora of great Fort Myers Beach rentals.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC 2

Flooding fills neighborhood in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — When you drive through Bayshore Village in North Fort Myers you’ll see mostly dry streets – until you turn towards the back of the park. Neighbors along Placid Point Drive say they’ve been dealing with standing water for six days and there is no sign of it going anywhere.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
capecoralbreeze.com

The milestone firsts that built a community

The Yacht Club is considered the first large entertainment, recreation and family and group gathering destination in Cape Coral. Here are other historic firsts:. • First homes: Ground broken on first homes on Nov. 4, 1957, with lot prices ranging from $900 to $3,390. • First residents: Kenneth J. Schwartz...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lifeguards wanted at a Naples Pool closed due to shortages

River Park in Naples as of Sunday will be closed due to lifeguard staffing shortages. Finding lifeguards feels a lot like treading water. Park Manager, Mercedes Puente said, “It’s definitely very hard to find staffing or kids that want to get certified and get into this profession.”. Lifeguards...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers family at Yellowstone during disaster

Tourists were trapped in Yellowstone National Park with record floods washing out roads and bridges in the area. More than 10,000 visitors have been ordered to evacuate. Tom Burt, from Fort Myers, experienced all of it first hand while vacationing in Yellowstone with his wife and three kids. He said...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Huge garbage pile at 10X Living apartment complex in Naples

Frustrated residents are paying luxury prices at the 10X Living apartment complex in Naples and seeing garbage piled sky-high. Florida Fish and Wildlife have a simple number one tip for keeping unwanted wildlife away. They say securing garbage in a sturdy shed, garbage, or wildlife-resistant container is effective. Even with...
NAPLES, FL
Longboat Observer

Mediterranean dining comes to Main Street at Lakewood Ranch

Angelo DiFiore is planning for the future in Lakewood Ranch these days, which is nice considering it wasn't long ago he didn't think he had a future. DiFiore, who will open Sofia's on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch in August, was lying in bed early in 2021, waiting for COVID-19 to end his life.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Togarashi Opens in Downtown Naples

For years, authentic Japanese ramen was underrepresented in Naples. The trailblazer in town was Namba, which features three versions of tonkotsu-based ramen, as well as a vegan alternative. While some may remember it as a staple of their impoverished student days, authentic Japanese ramen is a dish that rises to the level of fine art, with traditional tonkotsu (pork) broth taking up to 12 hours to cook.
NAPLES, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

First look inside new Dave & Buster’s at Bell Tower Shops

At 11 a.m. Monday, the transformation of the former Saks Fifth Avenue department store into the new Dave & Buster’s will be complete when the doors open to the first paying customers. This afternoon, members of the media were invited for a walk-through that included a dazzling display of...
FORT MYERS, FL
University of Florida

The only allamanda you will ever need

A native vine that you may have never considered is a relative of other similar and more familiar landscape plants – the allamandas. Specifically, the wild allamanda (Urechites lutea aka Pentalinon luteum) is a vine-like shrub, very adaptable to our soils, and can easily be managed to the size you want it. Blooming now in landscape near you – the wild allamanda!
FLORIDA STATE
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy