Naples, FL

The Enclave of Distinction expands the building team

By Above Water Public Relations & Marketing, LLC
 4 days ago

Matthew Fiterman knows what it takes to build an outstanding luxury home. To meet the demand, he has expanded the number of project managers and support staff working on the exclusive Enclave of Distinction, a Distinctive Communities™ development in North Naples.  Fiterman and members of the sales team noticed builders from up north and other parts of Florida would stop by to tour a model or ask to see a couple of the ten homes currently under construction.

“I’ve had a few builders on site. You can tell by the questions they ask and their focus during a tour,” said Realtor Teresa Rucker with John R. Wood Properties, a partner in the marketing and sale of each home in The Enclave of Distinction. “In fact, some identify themselves as builders and comment on certain aspects of the construction that they see. It is gratifying to hear the respect they have for Matthew and the construction team here.”

Fiterman, who heads up Distinctive Residential Construction, credits his experience in multiple aspects of community development and residential home construction from site selection to a background in renovations and real estate sales.  He was trained by builder/developer David Sturdyvin, whom he calls his mentor. “Dave and my Dad, Steve, go back more than twenty-five years,” said Matthew Fiterman. “I worked with both for the first 10 years after I arrived in Naples in 1999. That gave me exposure to all the various areas of the construction process. We were building custom homes in Marsala at Tiburon, Terrabella at Pelican Marsh, Wild Orchid in Old Cypress, and Caprini at Miromar Lakes.”

Particularly proud of the two custom homes he built in Olde Cypress, Fiterman credits those homeowners with having good taste in modern design. “They were ahead of the coastal contemporary design trend, way ahead of the curve, and went more modern, away from the heavy Mediterranean design. It was different from the homes around it, but still fit well in the community. I like to think that was the start of a slightly more modern look in Olde Cypress that the community is now starting to embrace.”

Fiterman says that the standards at Distinctive Communities™ are higher than most and evident in the completed homes at The Enclave of Distinctive. He and the members of the Distinctive Residential Construction team are uncompromising when it comes to building a home. Using the highest quality materials, craftsmanship and extras that luxury buyers expect is a philosophy that has held true since ground was broken on this unique 18-acre parcel last year.

Sturdy solid core doors are eight feet high with four hinges, exhibiting one of the extras many would overlook.  Niches inset to hold a television or objets d’art add to the personality of a Fiterman-built home.  Kitchens feature custom frameless Crystal cabinetry, large islands, Kohler faucets, under-cabinet LED lights and natural gas cooktops. In the oversized bedrooms and baths, Fiterman added his and hers vanities, wood dowel closet shelves and elevated windows in showers to let more light in the bathrooms, plus oversized tiles and space for a free-standing bathtub.

Smart home features begin with the front doorbell camera, security at the main entrance and all doors and windows, the swimming pool, and a keyless entry garage. The homes are pre-wired for cameras and speakers and have a wireless access point network extender. The builder even anticipates the buyer’s desire to mount a television and speaker system. Each home includes a smart pool with features like an automatic chlorinator and mobile phone technology to help homeowners monitor the water temperature and quality.  Lighting and window treatments also operate remotely.

Functional features not commonly found in Florida homes, such as the optional tile-floor mudroom, walk-in pantry and air-conditioned storage under the stairway lend a clean, modern look. Key West shutters, floor to ceiling sliding glass pocket doors that open to outdoor patios, colorful concrete pavers lining all the streets, and more at The Enclave of Distinction deliver a Florida lifestyle home to enjoy year-round or seasonally.

The third phase of The Enclave of Distinction will be announced in November of this year.  As the leader in market share in Southwest Florida, John R. Wood Properties is a luxury residential real estate brokerage with over 60 years of experience and more than 650 real estate agents who actively serve Marco Island, Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Ave Maria, and Sanibel/Captiva Island.

For more information visit the website EnclaveofDistinction.com or call (239) 301-3131.

