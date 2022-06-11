Hackers for hire: Fairlawn company works to crack cybersecurity threats

Someone right now is tapping away at a computer keyboard, scanning lines of code of a company's website or database, poking around for weaknesses to exploit.

If that company is lucky, that person on a keyboard is someone working for TrustedSec, whose employees are hired by firms to hack their systems so they can address any weaknesses.

"Companies will hire us to serve as hackers, so they can protect themselves from the bad hackers," said David Kennedy, 39, the founder and CEO of the company.

There have been several well-publicized cybersecurity hacks that show the damage that someone with ill intent and a computer can accomplish, such as the Colonial Pipeline hack and a ransomware attack that hit a Texas town. Protecting information that is stored online and electronically is critical.

TrustedSec recently moved its headquarters from Strongsville to new digs just off of Ridgewood Road in Fairlawn, celebrating it opening in early May.

The new three-story, 20,000-square-foot corporate complex includes a cyber war room, digital forensics lab, cyber incident intrusion center and a device hacking lab for testing "Internet of Things" devices, medical devices, ATMs, and more. The sleek, modern-looking building has some diversions as well, such as pinball machines, arcade games and even space for shuffleboard. There's also a nap room; Kennedy said he often takes a 20-minute power nap in the afternoon.

This is a far cry from how TrustedSec started, in the basement of Kennedy's former home in Berea in 2011. Kennedy and his wife Erin, who serves as chief fiscal officer for TrustedSec, currently live in Granger Township with their three children.

TrustedSec's first office space was in Hudson, Kennedy said, in the spot once occupied by the former Saywell's Drug Store.

"I loved that space," he said. "But we outgrew it."

Currently, there are 143 employees at TrustedSec and 160 employees at Binary Defense, its Stow sister company, from "all around the world" — including Belgium, Norway, the United Kingdom — and in 20 different states, Kennedy said. He is still hiring.

Millions lost in cyberhacking, ransomware attacks

The need for up-to-date software and technology in the fight against cybercrime is critical, Kennedy said. Companies can easily lose millions in a ransomware attack. The most targeted companies are manufacturing businesses.

"They are getting better and better," Kennedy said of hackers. "So we have to do the same thing."

Hackers, Kennedy said, "will spend two or three weeks, trying to get inside as much as they can" before stealing everything possible and demanding that a company pay up or risk having everything deleted. Most companies in this situation, about 80 to 85%, will fork over the money to regain their valuable data.

"These ransomware groups get a lot of money," he said. "I had a CEO in here recently who was in tears. He had to pay $5.5 million to get his files back. It's huge."

One problem is numbers, Kennedy said. A larger firm "may hire 20 people" to provide cybersecurity.

"But the hackers may have 500 people coming at you," he said.

Most ransomware hackers are out of Russia, Kennedy said, but there also are groups in China, North Korea and developing countries, Kennedy said. The United States is a favorite target for these groups.

Fighting back through software, training students in cybersecurity

Kennedy said he helps write code for software, some which helps keep company data safe "and boot the hackers out," and other programs that help identify weaknesses. Much of the coding actually happen at Binary Defense.

In addition, Kennedy said he is working with area high schools to host workshops on cybersecurity to spark students' interestin the field and help train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Bedford High School, his alma mater, named it Kennedy Center for Gaming and Leadership in his honor. The district uses for its esports programs. Kennedy said he is also working with programs at the University of Akron, Stark State College, Kent State University and Baldwin Wallace University.

He said the Fairlawn complex was designed with these ediucational parternships in mind.

"The downstairs area can hold 150 people," Kennedy said. "We can bring these kids in to give them a good foundation on cybersecurity. There's a huge shortage of skilled workers. There's a lot of new help, but we need more skilled employees."

Kennedy and TrustedSec also work with the Cleveland Cavaliers professional basketball team on cybersecurity and their esports team.

Darren Pocek, a technology teacher at Bedford High School, said he first met Kennedy when Kennedy was inducted into the school's hall of fame.

"I'm required to have an advisory committee.," Pocek said. "When it comes to technology for public schools, we get it dead last. I needed a professional in the industry for the advisory council — helps get resources for classroom. [Kennedt] mentioned his work with the Cavs.""I said 'oh, we are doing esports, too,' and at this point he said 'whatever you need,'" Pocek said.

Pocek said that Kennedy "was excited for this, and he understood the opportunity this could provide for students."

"That's the kind of guy he is," Pocek said. "The esports model an opportunity for students to compete for their school, regardless of their physical limitation. He didn't just say 'here's some money,' he's been involved. He's very interested. He loves hearing from the students, he loves meeting with the students. You can't ask him for more than that."

Teddy Ruxpin, R&B singer Chris Brown and how it all started

Kennedy said his love of computers and technology started with the gift of a Teddy Ruxpin bear, an automaton toy which could speak and, by using cassette toys, narrate stories.

"I had a Teddy Ruxpin when I was 6 years old," Kennedy said. "I loved to take it apart to see how it all worked."

After graduating from high school, Kennedy joined the United States Marine Corp, focusing on cyber warfare and forensics analysis, and would serve on two tours in Iraq. Before he created TrustedSec, he was the chief security officer for Diebold Inc.

In addition to running TrustedSec and Binary Defense, Kennedy said he has contributed and served as a subject matter expert for several news outlets, and was the technical consultant for the "Mr. Robot" television series on Amazon Prime.

His work on "Mr. Robot" led to an interesting opportunity to appear in a music video with musicians Chris Brown and Zoey Dollaz called "Post and Delete."

"A producer for Mr. Brown's video asked if I could write the code that appears in the video," he said. "That's actual code, which is something those who write code appreciate it. I asked if I could be in the video. He paused, and said 'sure.' I flew out to L.A. the next day."

Password tips and other safety measures

There are several steps individuals can take to keep their electronics and their information safe.

"Do not use the same password everywhere else," Kennedy said. "If one of those accounts gets hacked, now all of your accounts are compromised."

While it might take a little more time to log in, Kennedy said that people need to use the multi-factor authentication measures whenever possible.

"If a hacker gets your password, they still can't get in unless they have your device," he said.

Another way to ensure information online stays safe is to use a password vault, which stores all passwords in one place, Kennedy said. Kennedy said he uses LastPass. "I only need to remember the password for LastPass."

Another critical step is to make sure electronic systems are up to date, Kennedy said.

"They usually have dozens of patches that help fix security issues," he said. He added that this includes home routers and wireless systems.

Kennedy said that "technology is the fastest growing field" with a growing need for people.

"We need more people in technology," he said. "We need more people in security. It's just going to continue to grow. It's an awesome industry, it's so fun."

TrustedSec is at 3485 Southwestern Blvd. in Fairlawn. For details, call 877-550-4728 or visit www.trustedsec.com online.

Reporter April Helms can be reached at ahelms@thebeaconjournal.com