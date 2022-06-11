ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why training programs matter when selecting a garage door company

Making Training a Priority

When building a winning team, it is important to prioritize training.  At Mo Better Garage that prioritizing takes the shape of making large investments in the learning and development of our teams.  Our commitment to Naples and Fort Myers is to provide the very best garage door service and garage door installation.  From hiring a professional trainer to oversee our programs to building the best-in-class content to developing a lab at our corporate headquarters in Southwest Florida, we take training seriously.  The result for Naples and Fort Myers is that when you call Mo Better Garage, you will be in the hands of a fully trained Garage Door Professional.  It is one of the many ways we can confidently say that we are the best company in the business.

Why Does Training Matter for Consumers?

Unlike many home services categories, certification is not required in order to be a garage door technician.  In order to ensure our team is fully trained and able to handle any situation, we have built our own certification program.  The company invests heavily in a five-week program focused on several areas that allow us to fulfill our mission to our community.

Parts of Our Training

Customer Service

Your family and your home are priorities for us on every call.  We appreciate the level of trust Southwest Florida homeowners have provided us by allowing us access to their homes.  In order to repay this trust, we have constructed a formatted approach to handle our appointments.  Our goal is always to wow our customers.

Inner-workings of Garage Doors

Our goal with training is to build professional garage door technicians.  Part of the learning and development ensures that all technicians understand all the components of a garage door.  Your garage door is the largest moving part of your home.  Moreover, your garage door system is arranged to allow all the parts to work together.  When there is failure with one part, it can impact the others.  Our team uses their product knowledge to ensure you have everything you need to have your door work properly.

Maintenance Appointments

Garage doors are likely to be the most taken-for-granted feature of the home.  One of the ways we are helping homeowners in Naples and Fort Myers gain longer life from their garage door systems is by bringing maintenance to the market.  Our 19-step maintenance program ensures your garage door is in good working order and that we are taking the needed steps to help you extend the life of your garage door system.  This maintenance program is part of our technician training.

Installing Doors

All of the parts of your door work together.  When we are installing a door, we take care to ensure that each piece is installed correctly and then tested for correct operation.  The work of newly trained teams is overseen onsite by experienced field managers to ensure all the steps are followed.

In the end, selecting the right garage door company is a huge part of how you ensure the safety and security of your family and home.  Your garage door is the largest moving part of your home and it deserves to be maintained, serviced and installed by a team of professionally trained technicians.  At Mo Better Garage, we can promise homeowners in Naples and Fort Myers that when they select us, that professionalism is what they will get.  Would you like to make your garage Waaay Mo Better?  Give us a call, we are happy to help.  How do I know?  Because I am Mo.

