ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron Beacon Journal

Urgent care center coming to site of former Family Video location in Cuyahoga Falls

By Alan Ashworth, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mx9Fv_0g7egUAd00

WellNow Urgent Care will open a new center in Cuyahoga Falls early next year at the site of the former Family Video on the northeast corner of Graham and State roads.

The walk-in health clinic operator based in Chicago has 128 locations in Ohio, New York, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana.

The company currently operates centers in North Canton, Alliance and Massillon. In all, it has 34 locations throughout Ohio, Annie Keller, WellNow’s Manager of Public Relations, said via email.

Activity at the site has been the focus of attention recently, including a recent social media post speculating a fast-food hamburger eatery would open there. The Family Viedo store has been razed.

Both State and Graham roads are heavily traveled and the site is located near the popular Portage Crossing Shopping Center, which includes a Giant Eagle Market District Supermarket, restaurants and a movie theater.

Keller said the site was chosen, in part, for that reason.

“Our location in Cuyahoga Falls was selected for its easy proximity to businesses, shopping and transportation, so patients can access the treatment they need close to where they live and work,” she said.

WellNow Urgent Care centers, on average, represent a $2 million investment by the company, she said.

The 3,500-square-foot center will employ six to 10 employees; the company opened its first center in Big Flats, New York, in 2012 and has grown through acquisitions and establishing new urgent care locations.

Family Video chain closed all sites in 2021

The site became available after Family Video announced Jan 5, 2021, it would close its remaining 250 locations, including six still operating the Akron-Canton area.

End of an era:As Family Video closes, libraries offer movies, music and games for free

At the time, Keith Hoogland, chief executive officer of parent company Highland Ventures, said the impact of COVID-19 on foot traffic and new movie releases led to the decision.

Keller said an early 2023 opening was planned for the new urgent care center, “depending on weather during construction.”

Urgent care centers have been popping up across the region and nationwide in recent years as health care providers compete to bring more convenient care closer to home for patients.

The number of urgent care centers in the United States reached 9,616 in 2019, an increase of almost 10% from the prior year, according to a report from the Urgent Care Association.

Urgent care, more in Stow:New Summa Stow-Kent Medical Center has eye on future while honoring past

The WellNow Urgent Care center will be equipped to handle non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, with next-day PCR COVID-19 testing and competitive rates, Keller said.

Its location intentionally puts it near commercial and office establishments and residential housing.

“When someone isn’t feeling well, the last thing they want to do is drive a long distance for care,” Keller said in the email.

Leave a message for Alan Ashworth at 330-996-3859 or email him at aashworth@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @newsalanbeaconj.

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

City of Canton to open cooling center, provide transportation

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Canton announced it will open a cooling center and will provide transportation to the public on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of what’s forecasted to be extremely hot days. The cooling center will be located at the Garaux Shelter, located at 3801 13th...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Marc’s celebrates Grand Opening of new store in Barberton, OH

On Wednesday, June 15th, shoppers will get their first look inside Barberton’s brand new Marc’s store! Marc’s is moving into the former Kmart building located at 241 Wooster Road North in the Magic City Shopping Center. The 40,000+ square-foot store offers a fresh, new shopping experience that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Video#Urgent Care Center#Shopping Center#Housing#Wellnow Urgent Care#State#Alliance#Massillon
cleveland19.com

$35,000 reward offered for tips in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police announced Wednesday a private donor is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the murder of Giovanni Stanford. This is in addition to the $5,000 reward being offered by the Summit County...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
whbc.com

UPDATE: Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Warnings for Local Counties

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for much of northeast and north-central Ohio including Stark County. But the National Weather Service has an Excessive Heat Warning for Tuscarawas, Wayne and Holmes Counties and most of Ohio, expiring at the same time.
CANTON, OH
Jake Wells

Two fun outdoor activities to enjoy by Akron

Two hikers on trailPhoto by David Marcu (Unsplash) As we're into June now and the weather is warm, it's time to do something fun! Who says you have to spend a penny to have some fun near Akron? The truth is, you can have a blast outside for absolutely nothing.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Best desserts in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- We know a thing or two about decadent desserts here at cleveland.com. Back in 2018, cleveland.com’s Best of Cleveland team went in search of the Best Sinful Dessert in Northeast Ohio. We asked readers to nominate their favorite desserts, then to vote to determine a regional Top 20. We happily taste-tested every amazing one of them in search of No. 1.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

"We Aren't the First, We Won't Be the Last": A Mother of a Transgender Child on Why Her Family is Leaving Ohio

Editor’s Note: The letter below was submitted to The Buckeye Flame by a parent who is in the process of moving her family out of Ohio state because of proposed legislation, including House Bill 454, which would ban gender affirming care for her 11-year-old transgender child. The Buckeye Flame generally does not publish letters or commentary without including the name of the author. In this case, the parent asked to be anonymous due to fears related to physical and emotional safety the child and family members. The Buckeye Flame has taken steps to independently verify the identity of the parent and details included in the letter.
OHIO STATE
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy