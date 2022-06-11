Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Appanoose, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 14:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Iowa. Target Area: Linn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR DUBUQUE...NORTHWESTERN JONES...EASTERN DELAWARE AND NORTHEASTERN LINN COUNTIES At 357 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Matsell Bridge Natural Area, or near Anamosa, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Langworthy around 400 PM CDT. Buck Creek around 405 PM CDT. Monticello, Jones County Fairgrounds and Monticello Municipal Airport around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Hopkinton, Worthington, Dyersville, Farley, New Vienna, New Wine Park, Epworth, Peosta, Bankston, Camp Little Cloud, Lattnerville, Dubuque, Holy Cross, Centralia, Graf, Bankston Park, Cottage Hill and Five Points. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO