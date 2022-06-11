ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

'The big moments don't scare us': Defending champion Hoban advances to another state final

By Michael Beaven, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XpUHN_0g7egQdj00

The top of the first inning Friday night at Canal Park was not pretty for the Archbishop Hoban baseball team.

Hamilton Badin had two hits and took advantage of two Hoban errors and one walk to score two runs in a Division II state semifinal.

The momentum was on Badin's side, but not for long.

The defending Division II state-champion Knights countered with a run in the bottom of the first inning, three runs in the bottom of the third inning and solid pitching from sophomore Noah LaFine and senior Caleb Kepler en route to a 4-3 win to advance to the state final.

Hoban (23-9) is set to meet Chardon (23-9) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park.

A victory Saturday would give Hoban a 24-9 record for the second year in a row.

Senior standout behind the plate: Walled off: Archbishop Hoban pitching staff succeeds with senior catcher Nolan Holmgren

"We would be making history twice," Hoban senior catcher Nolan Holmgren said. "To win another state championship and to do it two years in a row, I never dreamed about that when I was younger. I never thought this would happen, going back-to-back, but we are here and I am not going to let the opportunity pass."

Holmgren said he remembers "fighting for wins" during his freshman season in 2019 when the Knights compiled a 9-15 record. Seniors Shawn Parnell and Landon Ladany were also freshmen on that Hoban varsity team.

"We are now expected to do well and we are performing well," Holmgren said. "It lifts my spirit to see where we came from. This all means a lot. It is not that we didn't have talent our freshmen year, we just were not a family. Now, these past two years we have been closer than ever and we are playing as a team. This is amazing."

The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 program, and then Hoban won its first state title in program history in 2021.

Sophomore star on the mound: Noah LaFine is Archbishop Hoban's postseason ace in the hole

LaFine, Kepler, Holmgren and sophomores Parker Falkenstein and Michael Ciavolella played key roles last year and continue to make an impact this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rE83l_0g7egQdj00

Falkenstein delivered a two-run single in the third inning that gave Hoban a 4-2 lead.

"I saw a fastball," Falkenstein said. "I was sitting first pitch, and if it was there, I was swinging."

Senior Landyn Vidourek and junior Lucas Moore each scored a run in the first inning for Badin (26-7).

State championship aspirations: Hoban baseball player Masud Jennings attempts to match father's state championship victory

Hoban sophomore Masud Jennings worked a walk, Ciavolella smacked a double and Holmgren was hit by a pitch to load the bases in the bottom of the first.

Junior Zack Zimmerman hit a single to bring in Jennings and cut Hoban's deficit to 2-1.

"If we get down [emotionally and mentally] in that first inning, it's game over," Holmgren said. "If we come back and fight, then we have a chance. We have a chance to build momentum and then one thing led to another and we ended up on top."

Ciavolella agreed, and felt good about Hoban's initial response against Badin junior pitcher Nik Copenhaver.

"When we got in the dugout, everybody was still up and talking," Ciavolella said. "The energy was still there and that gave us all the confidence to go out there and just play baseball."

The Knights loaded the bases again against Copenhaver in the third with Ciavolella working a walk and Holmgren and Zimmerman each hitting a single.

Junior Nate Shimmel walked to bring in Ciavolella and Falkenstein singled in junior pinch runner Colin Coyne and Zimmerman.

More on the Hoban Knights: 'A tough out every single time': Zack Zimmerman enjoys success as Hoban's first baseman

Hoban coach Andrew Bonnette was not surprised to see his team rally.

"We have been in that situation before," Bonnette said. "We have been down early. They know that they feel confident enough in themselves to hit the ball. They know that they can swing themselves back into a game. They worked so hard this week in practice. I had machines pumping the ball in at 90 [miles per hour] all week. We beat them up. They grinded through a week of practice and it showed. They really worked hard this week. I am really proud of them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNcYh_0g7egQdj00

Copenhaver retired the last seven Hoban batters that he faced. He allowed four earned runs and five hits, hit two, walked three and struck out 11 in five innings.

LaFine got the win after pitching 4⅔ innings. He allowed two earned runs and four hits, hit one, walked four and struck out six.

Kepler allowed two hits and one walk and struck out one in 2 1/3 innings to earn a save. Left fielder Ciavolella, center fielder Falkenstein and right fielder Jennings caught the final three outs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tROXh_0g7egQdj00

Love that jokester on the mound: Archbishop Hoban's chemistry comes in all facets thanks to Caleb Kepler

"I saw the same thing today that I saw in the Tiffin Columbian [regional final] game," Kepler said. "The big moments don't scare us. We are never frightened by them, and I think that is from our experience from last year's whole run. We had that Salem [regional final] game last year, which was crazy. We had the Bloom-Carroll [state championship] game last year that went 10 innings. We are prepared for these games mentally and physically. We have been working our tails off. We all have the experience and that is a big thing."

Hoban beat Vermilion 4-3 in a state semifinal and topped Bloom-Carroll 2-1 in the state final last year.

"We had zero state championships before last year, and now we have a chance to make it back-to-back, which is really hard to do in baseball," Kepler said. "You never know. Baseball is a real funny game. You could have a dominant pitcher on the mound or a hot hitter. It is all about who shows up and plays well that day. It is really special what we have got going on here, and the future is very bright with all of the younger players."

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow Beaven on Twitter at  www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uo39A_0g7egQdj00

Drama in Bowling Green: Archbishop Hoban causes a few hearts to skip, rallies to win Division II, Region 6 title over Tiffin Columbian

Hoban wins 2021 Division II state title: Hoban tops Bloom-Carroll in extra innings to win first baseball state championship

The future is bright: 'This team is in very good hands:' Hoban poised for runs at more baseball state titles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJrRG_0g7egQdj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qcZV_0g7egQdj00

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'The big moments don't scare us': Defending champion Hoban advances to another state final

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

OHSAA competitive balance shakes up football divisions for Solon, Shaker Heights, Kirtland, Benedictine and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio — If Kirtland’s run continues to Canton for the state football championships, it will come in a new division. That’s because the Hornets, who have played in five straight title games, are back in Division VI after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released its competitive balance figures Monday for fall sports.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

OHSAA Fall Sports Divisional Breakdowns Announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Monday the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming fall sports, along with football playoff regional assignments. The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting late last week. The following Stark County schools made moves...
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Chardon, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
City
Bowling Green, OH
cleveland19.com

$35,000 reward offered for tips in Cuyahoga Falls murder

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Falls police announced Wednesday a private donor is offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person responsible for the murder of Giovanni Stanford. This is in addition to the $5,000 reward being offered by the Summit County...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Champions#Division Ii#Knights
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ethan Liming: 3 arrested in beating death of Ohio teen

AKRON, Ohio — Ohio authorities arrested three men Saturday morning in connection with the June 2 beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming at the I Promise school in Akron. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals Service’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20, Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovan Jones, 21, all of Akron, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYC

Cleveland native Michael Symon to host new Food Network prime-time series

CLEVELAND — Cleveland native and celebrity chef Michael Symon is hitting the road for a new Food Network primetime series. Symon will host "BBQ USA," a six-episode series offering viewers an inside look at the world of competitive barbecue grilling. The show will feature barbecue competitions across the country, showcasing the talents of grill masters with stops in a diverse range of locales.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Real-time weather updates: Severe weather threat comes to an end as we prepare for dangerous heat

CLEVELAND — As strong storms have moved out of Northeast Ohio, below are real-time updates as the weather conditions evolved throughout the overnight hours... 6:45 a.m. Now that the severe weather threat is done, we now turn our focus to the dangerously hot conditions that will impact all of Northeast Ohio. 3News' Hollie Strano says the heat index could hit 111 degrees on Wednesday:
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy