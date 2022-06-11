'The big moments don't scare us': Defending champion Hoban advances to another state final

The top of the first inning Friday night at Canal Park was not pretty for the Archbishop Hoban baseball team.

Hamilton Badin had two hits and took advantage of two Hoban errors and one walk to score two runs in a Division II state semifinal.

The momentum was on Badin's side, but not for long.

The defending Division II state-champion Knights countered with a run in the bottom of the first inning, three runs in the bottom of the third inning and solid pitching from sophomore Noah LaFine and senior Caleb Kepler en route to a 4-3 win to advance to the state final.

Hoban (23-9) is set to meet Chardon (23-9) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Canal Park.

A victory Saturday would give Hoban a 24-9 record for the second year in a row.

"We would be making history twice," Hoban senior catcher Nolan Holmgren said. "To win another state championship and to do it two years in a row, I never dreamed about that when I was younger. I never thought this would happen, going back-to-back, but we are here and I am not going to let the opportunity pass."

Holmgren said he remembers "fighting for wins" during his freshman season in 2019 when the Knights compiled a 9-15 record. Seniors Shawn Parnell and Landon Ladany were also freshmen on that Hoban varsity team.

"We are now expected to do well and we are performing well," Holmgren said. "It lifts my spirit to see where we came from. This all means a lot. It is not that we didn't have talent our freshmen year, we just were not a family. Now, these past two years we have been closer than ever and we are playing as a team. This is amazing."

The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 program, and then Hoban won its first state title in program history in 2021.

LaFine, Kepler, Holmgren and sophomores Parker Falkenstein and Michael Ciavolella played key roles last year and continue to make an impact this season.

Falkenstein delivered a two-run single in the third inning that gave Hoban a 4-2 lead.

"I saw a fastball," Falkenstein said. "I was sitting first pitch, and if it was there, I was swinging."

Senior Landyn Vidourek and junior Lucas Moore each scored a run in the first inning for Badin (26-7).

Hoban sophomore Masud Jennings worked a walk, Ciavolella smacked a double and Holmgren was hit by a pitch to load the bases in the bottom of the first.

Junior Zack Zimmerman hit a single to bring in Jennings and cut Hoban's deficit to 2-1.

"If we get down [emotionally and mentally] in that first inning, it's game over," Holmgren said. "If we come back and fight, then we have a chance. We have a chance to build momentum and then one thing led to another and we ended up on top."

Ciavolella agreed, and felt good about Hoban's initial response against Badin junior pitcher Nik Copenhaver.

"When we got in the dugout, everybody was still up and talking," Ciavolella said. "The energy was still there and that gave us all the confidence to go out there and just play baseball."

The Knights loaded the bases again against Copenhaver in the third with Ciavolella working a walk and Holmgren and Zimmerman each hitting a single.

Junior Nate Shimmel walked to bring in Ciavolella and Falkenstein singled in junior pinch runner Colin Coyne and Zimmerman.

Hoban coach Andrew Bonnette was not surprised to see his team rally.

"We have been in that situation before," Bonnette said. "We have been down early. They know that they feel confident enough in themselves to hit the ball. They know that they can swing themselves back into a game. They worked so hard this week in practice. I had machines pumping the ball in at 90 [miles per hour] all week. We beat them up. They grinded through a week of practice and it showed. They really worked hard this week. I am really proud of them."

Copenhaver retired the last seven Hoban batters that he faced. He allowed four earned runs and five hits, hit two, walked three and struck out 11 in five innings.

LaFine got the win after pitching 4⅔ innings. He allowed two earned runs and four hits, hit one, walked four and struck out six.

Kepler allowed two hits and one walk and struck out one in 2 1/3 innings to earn a save. Left fielder Ciavolella, center fielder Falkenstein and right fielder Jennings caught the final three outs.

"I saw the same thing today that I saw in the Tiffin Columbian [regional final] game," Kepler said. "The big moments don't scare us. We are never frightened by them, and I think that is from our experience from last year's whole run. We had that Salem [regional final] game last year, which was crazy. We had the Bloom-Carroll [state championship] game last year that went 10 innings. We are prepared for these games mentally and physically. We have been working our tails off. We all have the experience and that is a big thing."

Hoban beat Vermilion 4-3 in a state semifinal and topped Bloom-Carroll 2-1 in the state final last year.

"We had zero state championships before last year, and now we have a chance to make it back-to-back, which is really hard to do in baseball," Kepler said. "You never know. Baseball is a real funny game. You could have a dominant pitcher on the mound or a hot hitter. It is all about who shows up and plays well that day. It is really special what we have got going on here, and the future is very bright with all of the younger players."

