Special Weather Statement issued for Adair, Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Dallas, Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Iowa. Target Area: Delaware; Dubuque; Jones A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR DUBUQUE...NORTHWESTERN JONES AND EASTERN DELAWARE COUNTIES At 412 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jones County Fairgrounds, or 13 miles north of Anamosa, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Worthington, Dyersville, Farley, Epworth, Peosta, Bankston, Graf, Camp Little Cloud, Bankston Park, Lattnerville, Dubuque, Holy Cross, Centralia, Five Points, Cottage Hill, Asbury, Rickardsville, Durango, East Rickardsville, Sherrill, Sageville, Balltown, Finley`s Landing Park, Waupeton and Mud Lake Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
