Hudson parts ways with second developer for downtown project

Hudson's Downtown Phase II development plan has hit another snag, with City Council looking to part ways with the second developer it had enlisted to oversee the project.

Council on Tuesday introduced a measure to repeal a resolution arranging for the city to sell property just west of the First and Main District to Fairmount Properties LLC. A vote was not taken on the resolution.

"Council wishes to thank Fairmount Properties for all their efforts with Downtown Phase II area and for their continued partnership with First & Main,” Council President Chris Foster said.

Fairmount and the city did not reach a final purchase agreement or a site design that aligns with the concepts supported by the Hudson community last year, City Communications Manager Jody Roberts said in a news release.

In December, Council authorized the city to negotiate a deal for Fairmount to acquire and develop the land in line wih Hudson's Downtown Phase II goals.

Fairmount, which was to pay $2 million for the property, wanted to develop it into a residential district composed of townhomes and cluster homes with minimum price tags of $325,000. Its vision included construction of a 40,000-square-foot Heinen's grocery store.

In January, Council voted to revise its authorization and remove language that had called for the city to reimburse Fairmount for "reasonable costs" if the development deal did not materialize.

The city of Hudson is the defendant in a civil suit seeking reimbursement to Testa Enterprises Inc. of Cuyahoga Falls for that company's design work as the original developer selected to head up Phase II.

Testa worked with the city from 2017 to 2020 on an estimated $80 million public-private development plan that was to include office space and housing for empty nesters and young professionals on about 20 acres in the center of town. Testa was asked to purchase the land for $3.75 million — nearly twice the amount that was negotiated later with Fairmount.

On March 28, 2020, city leaders announced they had parted ways with Testa.

Testa filed suit in Summit County Common Pleas Court, seeking $1 million and claiming the city failed to disclose issues with soil on the property which would require "significant remediation."

In July 2019, Testa learned that the land eyed for the Phase II development had poor soil quality "and that Hudson had ignored the earlier reports detailing the same." Testa discussed the soil quality issues with Hudson and recommended digging test pits and advised that the building site might need to be raised by 6 to 12 inches. The city, according to the suit, "refused to remediate environmental land issues, which caused a decrease in the value of the land and project."

Council plans to discuss future development and Downtown Phase II during a workshop in the near future. Fairmount Properties did not respond to requests for comment.

“First & Main is an asset to our City and we wish Fairmount Properties well as we continue to look for the best use for that area which will meet the needs of our community," Foster said.

