ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

One top-floor penthouse available at Aura at Metropolitan Naples

By B-Squared Advertising
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CP2rk_0g7egFAy00

When Aura at Metropolitan Naples, the only tower overlooking Downtown Naples, the Bay and the Gulf of Mexico, launched its marketing effort it had five penthouses available. Today, the popular tower has only two amazing penthouses remaining and only one of those is located on the tower’s top floor.

That 15th floor residence is known as Penthouse 2. The three-bedroom plus den/three-and-a-half-bath home has 3,365 total square feet under air, plus two terraces. One terrace is off the Owner’s Suite and the other opens the living room and kitchen area to the outdoors. That’s convenient because this terrace is where you’ll find the outdoor grill.

“Other highlights of the plan,” according to Ed Gonzalez, the project’s Director of Sales, “include a gourmet Chef-inspired kitchen with large island, luxurious cabinetry, high-quality gas cooktops by Wolf and sleek Sub-Zero refrigeration, guest suites with private baths, oversized laundry room with state-of-the-art washer and dryer, and master baths with private water closet, a shower and separate soaking tub.”

Penthouse 2 is priced at $5 million.

The other Penthouse available is located on the tower’s amazing 5th floor and just steps away from many of the building’s fun, well-thought out amenities.  They include the indoor/outdoor residents’ lounges, a luxury guest suite and large putting green

The 5th floor’s Penthouse 5 has terrace spaces that total 1,526 square feet. Add that to the residence itself, which has 3,768 square feet under air, and the total living area for the available Penthouse unit reaches 5,304 total square feet.

The amazing landscaped terrace of Penthouse 5, with a number of seating areas and the grill, is accessible from the residence’s living room, kitchen and owner’s suite and offers extraordinary views of paradise from three different sides of the home.

“The terrace itself wraps around nearly the entire length of the outside of the penthouse residence,” said Gonzalez. “One can walk from the owner’s suite to the formal living room and never take a step inside.”

That’s just one of the special features of the incredible plan. Another is its Owner’s Suite showers – one is inside and one is outside.

“The one outside is lusciously landscaped for privacy, like those offered in some uber-luxurious tropical resort suites,” Gonzalez recalled.

Penthouse 5 is priced at $4.9 million.

Aura’s floor plans were all designed for entertaining family and friends and its Penthouse Residences take the entertainment factor and the indoor/outdoor living lifestyle to an even higher level.

“Throughout the year, and especially the winter months, we’re welcoming guests into our homes,” noted Gonzalez. “What better place to get the conversations started then stepping out onto your private terrace with seating areas and the outdoor grill.”

Aura at Metropolitan Naples features just 56 two-, three- and four-bedroom luxury residences, many with a den, ranging in size from 1,898 to 3,923 total living area. Prices range from $2 to over $6 million.

Residential features include expansive floor-to-ceiling glass windows and balcony doors, porcelain and wood floor selections, wine walls and wet bars per plan, fine custom cabinetry, great rooms designed to maximize outdoor views and outdoor living areas with gas-grilling stations and two secure garages spaces per residence.

The kitchens were designed for cooking and food preparation, as well as socializing due to the fact they include the large workstation and dining islands.

In addition to the penthouses, all owner suites feature luxurious baths with his and her vanities, large walk-in showers and separate soaking tubs.

Two private and secure, in-building parking spaces for homeowners are included, with convenient electric-vehicle charging stations available.

It’s not just the luxurious penthouses and residences that are attracting buyers, it’s also Aura’s incredible amenities, including its rooftop infinity pool.

Aura features the highest pool in the downtown area and is the only sky pool offering residents and their guests picturesque views of downtown Naples, the beautiful, reflective waters of Naples Bay and the azure and white waves of the Gulf of Mexico.

However, the infinity pool isn’t the only rooftop amenity. Those who love to exercise will also rejoice at the fact the state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio are also there.

High above the ground and offering incredible views through the floor to ceiling glass windows, residents will enjoy working out on outstanding fitness equipment or pushing through the most demanding or relaxing yoga routines, from the perfect perspective.

Also, just steps away from the infinity pool is another amazing amenity – an outdoor lounge with bar. It’s rooftop location just may create a whole new meaning to the term – highball.

Aura’s rooftop and 5th floor amenities are capturing the imaginations of future residents – as are several additional benefits of living in the tower.

By simply taking the elevator down a few floors from their residences, owners can enjoy casual and fine dining restaurants, as well as explore the distinctive shops and boutiques planned for the tower’s street level.

Metropolitan Naples is being developed by Jerry Starkey and Fred Pezeshkan, both long-time Naples residents and respected veteran developers.

For more information visit MetropolitanNaples.com or call   239-758-9500.

Aura’s sales gallery is located at 365 Fifth Avenue South, Suite 104A, in downtown Naples. That’s the northeast corner of the intersection of Fifth Avenue South and 3rd Street South. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and by appointment anytime.

Your hosts at the gallery are Ed Gonzalez and Sharyl Wicks of Metropolitan Naples Realty.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: One top-floor penthouse available at Aura at Metropolitan Naples

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
naplesillustrated.com

Summer Wellness at The Spa at Naples Grande Beach Resort

This summer, self-care and relaxation are of utmost importance. In the spirit of warm weather wellness, The Spa at Naples Grande Beach Resort launched a Summer Spa Series featuring an array of exciting events and initiatives open to hotel guests and locals alike. To spread kindness this month, The Spa...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

That moment a switch flipped and downtown Fort Myers became cool

Downtown Fort Myers’ arduous 40-year climb from a scene of boarded-up storefronts and deserted streets to a destination dotted with restaurants, hotels, apartments and condos is near its zenith. The finished product is only a few years away. “If the economy doesn’t derail us, it should be less than...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Second-home hotspots Cape Coral, Naples saw outsized growth in rental home prices during pandemic

As remote work prompted many Americans to relocate during the pandemic, housing costs soared in second-home hotspots even more than in the rest of the country, according to a new report from Redfin. Average rental prices rose 17.1% year over year nationwide to $1,893 in popular second-home markets in April. That’s compared with a 10% increase to $1,484 in places that aren’t considered second-home destinations. Home and rental prices skyrocketed in Cape Coral, Naples, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the top five second-home markets in the nation. Rental prices have increased by 25% year over year or more in four of those five areas, with Myrtle Beach being the exception, and sale prices have increased by at least 25% in all five. Prices have increased sharply year over year in Cape Coral and Naples, where rental prices grew 41% and 37.7%, respectively, and sale prices rose 38.2% and 37.6%.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Naples, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Naples, FL
Business
City
Naples, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Colonial Boulevard property sells for $3.75 million

MPG Colonial purchased a 213,226-square-foot vacant lot at 2975 Colonial Blvd. in Fort Myers from Amtel Group of Florida Inc. for $3.75 million. Lane Boy of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Geis Companies building on large SWFL lot

In the latest Gulfshore Business report, developers across Southwest Florida are raising new buildings and homes. Geis Companies is pretty busy in Southwest Florida, especially near I-75 and Alico Rd. One lot there will become two, 250,000 square-foot warehouses. For comparison, that’s big enough to fit five Home Depot stores inside.
FLORIDA STATE
naplesillustrated.com

Togarashi Opens in Downtown Naples

For years, authentic Japanese ramen was underrepresented in Naples. The trailblazer in town was Namba, which features three versions of tonkotsu-based ramen, as well as a vegan alternative. While some may remember it as a staple of their impoverished student days, authentic Japanese ramen is a dish that rises to the level of fine art, with traditional tonkotsu (pork) broth taking up to 12 hours to cook.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Frantz EyeCare settles into new headquarters near Alico Road, I-75

When Dr. Jonathan Frantz established his Southwest Florida eye care practice in 1994, he did so with just three employees. Now, 28 years later, Frantz has 228 employees, including 16 surgeons. They work out of eight offices—three in Lee County, three in Collier and two in Charlotte. This includes the new, multi-million-dollar headquarters on the southwest corner of Interstate 75 and Alico Road.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aura#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Wine#Fitness#Penthouse 2#Penthouse 5
iheart.com

Here's The Best Small City In Florida

Small cities have become more appealing to both future residents and tourists seeking alternatives to expensive and bigger destinations. Thrillist decided to highlight 10 amazing cities that blend small-town charm and urban life, including one Florida spot. Fort Myers got a huge nod from writers for its wellspring of fun...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Huge garbage pile at 10X Living apartment complex in Naples

Frustrated residents are paying luxury prices at the 10X Living apartment complex in Naples and seeing garbage piled sky-high. Florida Fish and Wildlife have a simple number one tip for keeping unwanted wildlife away. They say securing garbage in a sturdy shed, garbage, or wildlife-resistant container is effective. Even with...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lifeguards wanted at a Naples Pool closed due to shortages

River Park in Naples as of Sunday will be closed due to lifeguard staffing shortages. Finding lifeguards feels a lot like treading water. Park Manager, Mercedes Puente said, “It’s definitely very hard to find staffing or kids that want to get certified and get into this profession.”. Lifeguards...
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

2260 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-334-1566. Wonder where all the movers and shakers of Lee County go for lunch or breakfast? It’s The Oasis. Think hearty omelets and burgers, such Hellenic diner fare as pitas and Greek salads, plus substantial comfort fare to get you through the day — fried shrimp, liver and onions, meat loaf and a pot roast. There’s no flash in the pan here, but The Oasis team is one of the friendliest anywhere. Sometimes, that’s all that matters. Come once, you’re friends. Come twice, and you’re family. That’s why we love The Oasis. There’s patio seating, too.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Malinche Mexican Cuisine coming to Bonita Springs

A local family from Mexico wants to share their traditions and culture with the Southwest Florida community through a casual restaurant they are launching soon in Bonita Springs. The Salazars plan to open Malinche Mexican Cuisine on June 27 in The Center of Bonita Springs on the northwest corner of...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

The milestone firsts that built a community

The Yacht Club is considered the first large entertainment, recreation and family and group gathering destination in Cape Coral. Here are other historic firsts:. • First homes: Ground broken on first homes on Nov. 4, 1957, with lot prices ranging from $900 to $3,390. • First residents: Kenneth J. Schwartz...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Flooding fills neighborhood in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — When you drive through Bayshore Village in North Fort Myers you’ll see mostly dry streets – until you turn towards the back of the park. Neighbors along Placid Point Drive say they’ve been dealing with standing water for six days and there is no sign of it going anywhere.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Golden Gate Estates re-zoning meeting canceled over disorderly conduct

The battle over proposed apartments in Golden Gate Estates is nowhere near over after the group representing the developer walks out over disorderly conduct by local residents. Peninsula Engineering, the group representing the developers, would not remain for the yelling and screaming. Some residents couldn’t remain calm about their frustration...
GOLDEN GATE, FL
Marconews.com

Islanders will vote on short-term rentals

The ongoing question of how to deal with short-term rentals was back on the City Council agenda June 7. Back in January, Councilor Rich Blonna suggested that council consider adapting Collier County’s ordinance and tailoring it for the island. “I would like to turn the Collier County ordinance to staff to tweak specifically for Marco Island,” he said.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy