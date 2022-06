Dutchess County has been busy replacing traffic lights with roundabouts. Just as one circle is nearing completion another is ready to break ground. Studies have shown that traffic circles not only save drivers time but are also safer for motorists. Municipalities throughout the Hudson Valley have embraced the idea of traffic roundabouts and have been building them in areas that have become overly congested. Even the most resistant drivers have eventually come around and agree that replacing outdated traffic patterns with traffic circles has made their commute much less stressful.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO