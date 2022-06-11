1 person hospitalized after a three-vehicle wreck near Winco (Kennewick, WA)

One person suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident near Winco.

As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck took place on Clearwater Avenue and Yost Street in Kennewick. On arrival, emergency responders rescued and rushed one person to a nearby hospital with major injuries. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

At least two of the vehicles involved in the wreck were totaled, officials mentioned. Lanes were shut down on Clearwater and traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction as crews worked at the scene. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

June 11, 2022

Source: NBC Right Now