Coldwater, MI

Sidewalk-cleaning among downtown projects

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I10Zk_0g7ef7Ec00

Coldwater Fire Department will help with delayed spring cleaning in downtown Coldwater.

On Sunday, firefighters will use fire hoses to spray and wash sidewalks along U.S. 12 between Four Corners Park and Hanchett Street and on South Monroe Street. No streets will be closed.

Business owners on those streets are urged to seal the bottom of doorways to prevent water from entering the buildings.

Cleaning is in preparation for summer events such as as "StrawberryFest" on June 18, "Hops on Monroe," a weekly "beerfest" that begins June 30 and the farmers market, held each Saturday at Four Corners Park, beginning June 25.

Additional projects:

  • Upson Plaza, between Hanchett and Clay Streets, will be closed Sunday for pavement-resealing.
  • Next week, major work begins next week on South Michigan Avenue, South Sprague, Washington and Perkins Street. Contractors will replace and repair water and sewer infrastructure in and along the streets. Sidewalks, storm sewers, curbs, gutters, and roads will be rebuilt. Lead water service will also be replaced. This work will not be completed until October. Drivers should find alternative routes.

