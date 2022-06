DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — It seems like everyone is talking about it! Gas prices. Many have seen the price of gas rise in recent months and weeks. With no sign of relief in sight, 11 churches in the community stepped in to ease the burden. However, the churches paid a bit of a higher cost than they expected when one station, they said, decided to raise its price temporarily.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO