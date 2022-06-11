ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fewer calls allows Bronson Fire Department to make station safety improvement

By
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
Bronson Fire Department's station has undergone repair for safety purposes, using funds from its current budget.

Chief Scott Wilber said call volume has decreased as the pandemic has stabilized and there were fewer than normal grass fires this year, because it was an extremely wet spring.

The department replaced steel-grated water drains at the front of the station garage.

"That had been a trip hazard," Wilber said. "We actually had firefighters trip and fall and also a member of the public."

In March, Wilber found a contractor between jobs.

"We were able to get that done for half the price of the other bid," he said. "They actually had to cut out the entire drain system, reform it back up."

The department also coated the station floor with epoxy, because concrete became extremely slippery when wet.

"They also put a glass bead into it, which gives it a grip," Wilber said. "It's OSHA- approved non-slip."

Wilber said the cost-saving in fire operations is "almost unheard of."

"That allowed us to have enough money to power-wash the walls in preparation for paint," he said. "There's diesel soot all over it. It has not been painted since 1971, when the station was built."

Three years ago, the department replaced interior lighting with brighter, more efficient LED bulbs.

The department sent two firefighters, Don Reinhardt and Travis Ferry, through medical first-responder training at Kellogg Community College.

"One of those is continuing to get his EMT license," Wilber said.

The state reimbursed the department $1,000.

"We were able to buy all of the medical gear for them to keep in their personal vehicles," Wilber said, including an automatic external defibrillator for Reinhardt.

CBS Detroit

Michigan Environmental Group Opposes Natural Gas Plant In Marshall That Could Power 1 Million Homes

An environmental group in Michigan is challenging a proposed natural gas power plant project in Marshall, saying they are concerned about health impacts and climate change. A New York developer is trying to secure a permit to build two natural gas turbines at the Brooks Industrial Park in Marshall, but the fossil fuel plant is not greeted with enthusiasm by everyone in the city. “It’s really now looking at something new approved and put through is just going in the opposite direction,” said Jan O’Connell, Sierra Club Energy Issues Organizer. The Sierra Club and Great Lakes Environmental Law Center are challenging the Marshall...
MARSHALL, MI
abc57.com

Dowagiac man dead in Benton Harbor Shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – A Dowagiac man is dead after a shooting in Benton Harbor on Saturday, June 11. The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a call of shots fired in the 900 block of Buss Avenue at 3:20 a.m. When officers got to the scene...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
