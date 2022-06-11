ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Fashion Week's 10th anniversary show: Over 500 stylish people crowd Eastern Market

By Chandra Fleming, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olJRE_0g7eeEMf00

Sparkly dresses, high heels and bold patterns strutted the Eastern Market Shed 3 Friday for Michigan Fashion Week’s 10th anniversary show.

More than five hundred people were in attendance for the fashionable evening.

The event kicked off at 4 p.m. and was scheduled to go late into the evening with over 30 designers from all over Michigan showcasing their designs, varying from children's wear to couture.

This year’s theme was “It’s a jungle out there” to shine light on how the world has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many designers presented their summer collections, which were looks fit for vacation or a trip to the beach.

Haus of Imani by Samaiyah Abdur-Rahman released its first fashion collection ever on the runway. It consisted of swimwear for both men and women in bold colorful patterns.

Not only were there fashion brands but also many vendors.

Vendors and entrepreneurs included leather bag designer Carolyn Schief and beauty concierge Nicole Norman, who owns a model beauty market called Bliss Beauty.

Norman’s mobile beauty market, which started in 2021, consists of clothing and beauty brands. The truck includes Branded Hair Co. products like edge control, hair spray and more.

Norman, the owner, says that in July, the beauty truck is going on a three-month beauty tour to different states.

“Right now I go to salons or I try to stay in the loop with different events whether it be with the Eastern Market or the Avenue of Fashion on Livernois," Norman said.

MI Fashion Week has a program called the International Fashion Society that specializes in helping models and designers build their careers.

Fashion designer LaTerry Mohsin, owner of Sew Modest Studio, believes that events like this matter in reaching the fashion community in Detroit.

"Events like this allow us to tie everything together, network and bring all the fashion communities into one space," Mohsin said.

While Mohsin is not hosting fashion shows, she creates a fashion space for younger designers at the Sew Modest Studio to create gowns and learn basic sewing skills.

Michigan Fashion Week is a organization that focuses on building and connecting talent in fashion designing, modeling, photography and other fields of creativity. It was created by Loren Hicks in 2012 and has grown each year.

The next event for Michigan Fashion Week is the Fashion Summit that takes place in September.

Comments / 2

Related
fox2detroit.com

Eastern Market Brewing Co. hosting Juneteenth block party in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Kick off Juneteenth weekend at the Rhythm & Art Block Party on Friday in Detroit. Eastern Market Brewing Co. partnered with the city, the Detroit Branch of the NAACP, Juneteenth Jubilee, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Means Business, and the Eastern Market Development Corporation for the celebration.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Win 4 tickets to official Ford Fireworks rooftop party in Downtown Detroit on June 27

The 2022 Ford Fireworks are returning to Downtown Detroit on June 27, and we’re giving WDIV Insiders the chance to win tickets to the best view in the city. The Ford Fireworks rooftop party is the place to be for the big show, located along the Detroit Riverfront. This casual event, held on the roof of the Center Parking Garage (414 Renaissance Dr. West) in Detroit, is the Parade Company’s annual fundraiser which helps to put on this great show along the Detroit River.
DETROIT, MI
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 32nd annual Pewabic House & Garden Show in Detroit

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Pewabic Pottery in Detroit for their 32nd annual House & Garden Show. It is an annual celebration of ceramic art and Fundraiser for Detroit’s National Historic Landmark Pottery. Shop Pewabic’s 2022 Summer Collection along with work from dozens of ceramic artists from across North America, including large scale sculptures by artists Mark Chatterley and Scott Ross. Watch live wheel throwing demonstrations by Pewabic artisans from 12-4PM each day. Visiting Artist Mark Chatterley will be on hand to demonstrate his sculpting process, and answer questions about his work on Friday and Saturday. Relax to live music in Pewabic’s courtyard biergarten over the weekend. Enjoy The Ben Luttermoser Trio on Saturday and Steve Jarosz on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Eater

Detroit Pastry Chef Wins 2022 James Beard Award

Detroit pastry chef Warda Bouguettaya, owner of Warda Pâtisserie, won Outstanding Pastry Chef at the 2022 James Beard Awards in Chicago on Monday, June 13. Bouguettaya established Warda Patisserie in 2016 as a pop-up business at the Corktown Farmer’s Market, and eventually settled down inside Trinosophes in Eastern Market selling seasonal pastries that reflect of her Algerian heritage, as well as her travels through Europe and Asia. Last spring, Bouguettaya relocated her celebrated cafe and patisserie to the Strathmore Apartments in Cass Corridor. Her recent menu features Italian maritozzi, lemon chocolate financiers, and passionfruit-glazed madeleines. Warda Patisserie was named Eater Detroit’s Bakery of the Year in 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
MetroTimes

Documentary on Flint hip-hop artists wins an Emmy

On Saturday, June 11 the documentary Breed & Bootleg: Legends of Flint Rap Music won a Regional Emmy award in the Topical category. The film explored the legacy of Mc Breed and Bootleg of the Dayton Family, along with the musical impact they had on the city of Flint. The film, which screened as part of the Detroit Free Press Freep Film Festival in 2020, was directed and produced by MSU film professor Geri Alumit Zeldes.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Customizable, all-natural skincare boutique to open in Flint

Flint, MI—After five years in business, Flint native La’Asia Johnson’s skincare boutique has found its “forever home” in the city’s University Avenue Corridor. Johnson’s boutique, Elle Jae Essentials, will open on June 17, 2022, at 1214 University Avenue, itself a brand new work/live development by Genesee County Habitat for Humanity.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Fashion Design#Fashion Brands#The Eastern Market Shed#Branded Hair Co
chevydetroit.com

Woodward Ave: Detroit’s Burger Run

There are certain foods that are unequivocally Detroit: coneys, square pizza. Few would be quick to suggest that burgers hold similar status in the hearts and minds of the community. But here’s a secret: Woodward Avenue – Metro Detroit’s primary thoroughfare since the city’s founding, is home to multiple restaurants...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: The Big Salad

This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out The Big Salad: A popular new franchise in Metro Detroit that’s doing fast food the healthy way. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. The Big Salad has locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
ClickOnDetroit.com

Motown Museum announces free “Hitsville NEXT” summer youth programs

As the school year comes to a close the Motown Museum (2648 West Grand Blvd, Detroit) has announced several free summer programs for children to participate in. It’s part of the “Hitsville NEXT” initiative which is designed to provide opportunities for emerging artists and entrepreneurs. The “Lyric...
DETROIT, MI
newsfromthestates.com

On this day in 1973: Historic Black television ownership teams charts plan forward

WGPR-TV officials in the station control room in 1975 | Walter P. Reuther Library, Archives of Labor and Urban Affairs, Wayne State University. After the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) unanimously voted to grant a permit by African Americans to operate a television station in Detroit, those who applied for the opportunity announced plans on June 14, 1973, to make history.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Check out these seven metro Detroit events this Juneteenth weekend

Community groups across metro Detroit will bring people together to recognize Juneteenth this weekend. The national holiday commemorates the day the last group of slaves in Texas were notified of their freedom on June 19, 1865. Events across the region will give people a chance to celebrate freedom for all Americans, shop, eat and learn about the holiday's history.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Thousands celebrate Motor City Pride in downtown Detroit on Saturday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thousands gathered at Hart Plaza for Motor City Pride on Saturday. Over 40,000 people attended in celebration at Michigan's largest pride event. "Coming here was amazing… beautiful energy. I love it I had fun I got a lot of merchandise." Attendees decked out everything...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy