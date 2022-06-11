ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Target set to miss its target for a second quarter; shares drop

By Benzinga
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9ubi_0g7eeApl00

The 2022 stock market weakness continued this past week with major indexes trading lower on another round of discouraging inflation data.

On Friday morning, the S&P 500 dropped 2.6% and the Nasdaq fell 3.1% after the Labor Department reported the consumer price index rose 8.6% in May, the highest U.S. inflation reading since 1981. Economists were expecting just 8.3% CPI growth in May, and the surprise uptick undermined investor hopes that CPI inflation had peaked at 8.5% in March.

On Wednesday, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler outlined some potential changes the SEC is considering to help protect retail stock traders and ensure they get the best possible prices on their order execution. Gensler discussed proposals for "open and transparent auctions" to fill retail orders, a potential replacement for the controversial practice of payment for order flow, or PFOF.

On Tuesday, Democratic U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis unveiled a new bipartisan bill to regulate the cryptocurrency market that would treat most digital assets as commodities, a classification that would exempt the crypto market from SEC oversight and give crypto investors favorable tax treatment. In his Wednesday speech, Gensler said most cryptocurrencies are like securities, while Bitcoin and a handful of others function more like commodities.

Less than a month after discount retailer Target disappointed the market with a big first-quarter earnings miss, the company warned investors on Tuesday that its operating margins will be lower than anticipated in the second quarter as Target cancels orders and cuts prices on excess inventory. Target shares dropped another 6% this week and are now down 34.8% year-to-date.

Watching China

Shares of Chinese online brokerage Futu Holdings gained more than 21% this week as investors cheered both the company's first-quarter earnings beat and media reports that the Chinese government may be easing its regulatory crackdown on tech stocks.

In the week ahead, investors will get more quarterly earnings reports from Oracle on Monday and Commercial Metals, Adobe and Kroger on Thursday.

S&P 500 companies have reported 9.2% earnings growth in the first quarter, the lowest earnings growth rate since the fourth quarter of 2020, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

Following the discouraging CPI reading, Wall Street will get key economic updates on Wednesday when the Census Bureau releases its May U.S. Retail Sales report and the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision, economic projections and accompanying commentary.

Benzinga is a financial news and data company headquartered in Detroit.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Lummis
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Gary Gensler
The Detroit Free Press

GM CFO: 'Everything's on the table' as GM partners with suppliers to hit EV targets.

In the face of inflation and rising commodity costs General Motors is lining up strategic partnerships with suppliers to keep its electric vehicle launches on schedule. GM CFO Paul Jacobson said the automaker will continue to form partnerships or invest in raw material suppliers to ensure GM has the parts it  needs to hit a production target of 400,000 EVs in North America by the end of next year.   ...
BUSINESS
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy