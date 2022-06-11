ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bricktown Parking Garage has a new, out-of-state owner

By Richard Mize, Oklahoman
 4 days ago
Mobile Infrastructure, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, bought Bricktown Parking Garage, 222 E Sheridan Ave., this week for $17,250,000, in a deal transacted by Phillip Mazaheri, retail investment adviser with Price Edwards & Co.

The seller was Bricktown Garage Parking LLC, led by Fred Mazaheri, a local developer with Mazaheri Properties, who purchased the property in 2013 for $9,375,000.

Bricktown Parking Garage consists of 206,598 square feet of space across an eight-story structure of offices and parking just north of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The garage has 537 parking spaces with leases in place with Hampton Inn & Suites, Hilton Inn, Homewood Suites and Springhill Suites. It also has monthly parking for office tenants and nightly parking for nightlife traffic.

Price Edwards & Co. reports these commercial real estate deals in OKC

• Gary Owens Construction paid The Hertz Corp. $3,200,000 for 32 acres on Parkway Center Avenue. Craig Tucker handled the transaction.

• Milestone Investment LLC paid Baker Hughes Oilfield Operations LLC, $2,900,000 for a 67,500-square-foot industrial property at 6209 and 6417 S Sooner Road. Mark Patton and Cody Beat handled the transaction.

• Resurrection Cemetery Corp. paid Native Doodles Inc. $2,000,000 for 40 acres at SW 119 and Meridian Avenue. Jacob Simon, Danny Rivera and Andrew Holder handled the transaction.

• Harris & Sons LLC paid JECN Investments LLP $1,300,000 for a 7,211-square-foot office building on 1.49 acres at 9212 N Kelley Ave. Derek James handled the transaction.

• East Edmond Baptist Church Inc. paid Midland Capital LLC $750,000 for 80 acres on Westminster Road in Arcadia. Phillip Mazaheri handled the transaction.

• Cordea Consulting paid Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4938 $440,000 for a 1,230-square foot office building on 0.16 acre at 16 E Campbell, Edmond. Aaron Diehl handled the transaction.

• Blue Bee Farm LLC leased 17,384 square feet of industrial space at 1255 E Reno Ave. Cody Beat and Mark Patton handled the transaction.

• Mack Energy Co. leased 11,450 square feet of office space in BancFirst Tower at 100 N Broadway Ave. Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.

• Dollar General renewed a lease for 9,735 square feet of retail space in Guthrie Plaza at 1603 S Division St., Guthrie. Rosha Wood handled the transaction.

• Oklahoma Independent Petroleum Foundation renewed a lease for 9,530 square feet of industrial space at Will Rogers III at 1111 Cornell Parkway. Chris Roberts handled the transaction.

• Nathan Prenk leased 6,053 square feet of industrial space at 416 Glade Drive. Andrew Holder and Danny Rivera handled the transaction.

• LWPB leased 3,887 square feet of office space in IBC Center at 3817 Northwest Expressway. Tom Fields handled the transaction.

• Rimrock Energy Partners LLC leased 3,130 square feet of space at Possum Creek at 6301 N Western Ave. Craig Tucker and Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction.

• Accenture LLP leased 3,052 square feet of office space at The Boulevard at 525 NW 11. Derek James and Allison Barta Bailey handled the transaction.

• Investors Trust Co. Inc. leased 2,863 square feet of office space in BancFirst Tower at 100 N Broadway Ave. Tre Dupuy and Ian Self handled the transaction.

