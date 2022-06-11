THOUGHTS AND VIEWS / Where has our national pride gone?

“God bless America, Land that I love...” But, do we really? Where has our national pride gone? What can we do to give it a face lift?

When I was a little girl and President Roosevelt came on the radio, Dad would say, “Hush! That’s our president speaking...” Since I’ve grown up I wonder if we’re still teaching our children what a privilege it is to be born in America. Do we really love our country?

When I was a child and funds were low our parents made do without complaining. The closest I ever came to wearing a designer’s label on my clothing was when someone in the neighborhood had outgrown or wore out a pair of Levi’s and gave them to my mother. To me they were new!

As I grew older and was about 13, I would babysit for $1.50 a day, which I often gave to my parents for a few extra groceries. It didn’t occur to me that that was my money. Any money brought into the house went into an envelope designated for a specific purpose.

‘Allowance’ was a word I never heard until I got out of grade school and was bused into the high school in nearby Adrian. While there I became acquainted with two girls from wealthy families. They were each given $20 every week so they could walk downtown and buy their lunch in a restaurant.

If our electricity bill wasn’t paid, our lights were shut off and we used candles and coal oil lamps. If we didn’t have money for coal we burned wood that we scavenged from a nearby field. Both of these things did the job. We were used to them and were thankful we had both heat and light. Often we had to rinse out our under panties the night before because we only had one or two pairs. But through all of this we were expected to thank God for having been born in this great country. Priorities were priorities!

Our hearts fluttered with pride when the president spoke and the flag was never allowed to touch the ground!

Back in those early times guns were used for hunting or for war. Only gangsters owned them and even they would not even have thought of shooting up a school or a church or what few skyscrapers that existed at that time.

We were loyal Americans. Loyal Americans respected and sought to protect other citizens. Loyal Americans got a flutter in their hearts when the National Anthem was played. Loyal Americans lived on what they earned and thanked God because he really had blessed Americans. Loyal Americans DID NOT look at the government as though it was a Santa clause who paid all their bills.

Today we need to get back to feeling pride in our country. Today we need to understand freedom is not free.

Today the wealthy in this country needs to share their wealth instead of putting millions into tax exempt, off shore accounts while the average citizen has to scrimp to pay the taxes necessary to run this country. Today, those who are able to work should work to pay their fair share instead of living off all the programs that enable them to live as comfortably as those who work for a living. If everyone who could work, worked and paid taxes and if the wealthy paid their share of taxes (instead of paying those in the know to keep from paying taxes) this country would have a booming economy because then the average worker would have his/her taxes reduced so they had a bit more money to spend or to invest.

So, what is the solution? I believe we all need to adopt the habit of cultivation starting in our own homes. Let’s get back to practicing common courtesy instead of just talking a big talk. Examples speak louder than words. Pour others a cup of coffee before getting one for yourself. Spread the beds over in the rooms where this hasn’t been done. STOP assigning jobs to girls and boys and teach them both that if a job needs to be done, DO IT! (If you lived alone you’d have it all to do.)

In homes where there are small children play with the little ones for a few minutes; listen to Jack or Jill practice their schoolwork; sit next to an older relative and ask them about the good old days. There’s always someone around who could use a little extra attention. (Rewards will come to you.)

Mow that older or sick neighbor’s yard while you’re already on the mower doing your yard; bake some cupcakes and share them with that older couple who lives just down the street; invite a neighbor in for a cup of coffee; take that younger child to the park to play while mom rests or just gets some work done. The ideas of how you can be useful will come to you.

Continue expanding your world by volunteering at the local library, the local hospital, the church, the school (teachers can always use someone to correct papers or listen to a child as they read or do math).

Remember to always thank everyone you help for the opportunity to get to know them better or for what you’ve learned as you listen to high school students do their work. Let both teacher and student know it was a privilege to be able to work with them.

Never brag on yourself for what you do to help another. You will be on the receiving end one day, so just chalk any positive thing you accomplish to just that: an accomplishment.

Several ‘snippets’ I like to always add are: “Isn’t this a great country?”, “What a blessing you are.”, “thank God.”

To be an American blessing ALL one has to do is be, say, or do something positive once a day. Soon...this will become a habit and will expand all on its own.

We all must become an American citizen that another will look to as an example. Start small. (I get a lot of my ideas when I go on my daily walk. I carry a small tablet and a couple pens. If a really good idea comes I repeat it many times so it can be brought back to memory.)

And, just as an addend to those who say they don’t have the time for a walk, I start my day at 5 a.m. Begin your day 15 to 30 minutes early and now, fellow American, that you’ve found the time, Good luck. And...

Isn’t this the greatest country?!

Faye Harris is a former Lenawee County resident who retired from North Adams Schools. She can be reached at fayeharris77@yahoo.com.