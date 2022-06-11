ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson mural project installed at high school

By Monroe News Staff Report
 4 days ago
A student-made mural installation at Jefferson High School is designed to reflect all aspects of life as a Bear.

For six years, Jefferson ceramic students have been creating 3-inch tiles to contribute to the mural. The idea for the project originated from an assignment that is a requirement for all students in the class. Now-retired art teacher, Mrs. DeBord conceived of combining the tiles into a wall mural format.

Every sport offered at the school is represented, as well as student groups such as robotics, the construction trades, yearbook, band, art club, writers club and Special Olympics. Favorite classes are also represented, such as AP U.S. History, chemistry, biology, mythology, AP Calculus, pottery class, life drawing and computer applications.

Freshman Ayden Eppler created a tile for the auto shop. This was appropriate considering his grandfather, Rob Eppler, was the school's auto shop teacher for over 40 years.

Hayleigh Byrd, a senior, made several tiles for the mural representing landmarks she felt were important for the students, including the George A. Custer Monument, the Fermi II Nuclear Power Plant, and the Honey Tree Student Store. Homage was also paid to favorite teachers, local farmers, special school events, holidays, pop culture elements, and more.

Bob Saunders, Jefferson's construction trades instructor, and his students took the over 300 ceramic tiles and assembled them into the final mural, which was mounted just inside the main entrance of the high school. The school's new art teacher, Mrs. Carter, fired the last of the tiles in her kiln and instructed her students as they helped with the grout between the tiles.

