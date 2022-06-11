ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Monroe News

ProMedica Monroe receives Keystone Center Speak-up! Award

By Special to The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
MONROE-- The Michigan Health & Hospital Association (MHA) Keystone Center honored Beth Bedra, patient safety officer at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital, with the quarterly MHA Keystone Center Speak-up! Award.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, changes were made to the main entrance at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital to accommodate infection control requirements for patient visitors. However, the revised entrance utilized a revolving door that was not suitable for all visitors and posed a safety risk. Beth personally examined the door, reviewed video footage of how patients and their care partners enter and exit the facility and engaged other staff in identifying solutions. As a result, she led efforts to revise the entrance that accommodates the needs of all visitors at the hospital and ensures the safest walkway possible.

“I’m honored to be a recipient of this award and to know that as a team, we’ve been able to improve the patient and visitor experience at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital,” said Bedra. “I’m thankful we have a culture where I could speak up and suggest a change that is in the best interest of safety at the hospital.”

Launched in March 2016, the MHA Keystone Center Speak-up! Award acknowledges individuals or teams within MHA Keystone Center Patient Safety Organization hospitals who speak up to prevent potential harm to patients or other staff members. The award fosters a culture within healthcare organizations that empowers staff to speak up about the quality or safety of patient care.

“We are incredibly grateful to have Beth as part of our team,” said Darrin Arquette, president, ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital. “Her years of safety experience, in addition to her perceptive observation skills and attention to detail help improve the safety and quality of care for our staff, patients and their care partners on a daily basis.”

Additional award finalists for the first quarter of 2022 include:

  • Jennifer Helman, NP, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital
  • Erin Munsel, PharmD, BCCPS, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital
  • Jenny Burton, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital

“The pandemic has created incredible challenges for hospitals and in many instances, drastically changed the visitor experience,” said MHA CEO Brian Peters. “Beth is a great example that despite the increased stress on healthcare workers, they still display an unwavering commitment to improving safety for all who enter their facilities.”

Specifics on the MHA Keystone Center Speak-up! Award, including criteria and a nomination form, are available online.

