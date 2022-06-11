ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Optometrists honor Zorn

By Special to The Monroe News
LANSING — State Sen. Dale Zorn was recently honored with the 2021 Friend of Optometry Award by the Michigan Optometric Association during the organization’s annual Great Lakes Eyecare Conference in Detroit.

“It was an honor to be recognized for helping ensure Michigan families continue to receive the eye care they need and have access to affordable glasses and contacts,” said Zorn, R-Onsted. “I look forward to continuing to work with our optometrists to help them provide their patients with excellent eye care for years to come.”

Michigan Optometric Association President James Hardie, O.D., bestowed the award to Zorn in tribute to his support of eye care professionals and patients during his tenure in the Legislature.

Zorn has sponsored legislation to exempt the sale or purchase of contact lenses from the sales and use taxes and supported the creation of the Eye Care Consumer Protection Law that defined what constitutes a prescription for glasses or contacts.

