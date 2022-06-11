ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Freeman family earns Partner of the Year honor from Save A Lot

By Paul Welitzkin, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lfrbm_0g7ee1yT00

ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., presented the Save A Lot Retail Partner of the Year Award for owners of 11 or more stores to Freeman Family Enterprises, a 19-store network based in Gaylord.

The award is given to retail partners who demonstrate outstanding results across the business, including growth in sales and customer metrics, community involvement, team engagement and a commitment to the Save A Lot brand image.

Owners and siblings Tim, Tom and Paul Freeman are third-generation retailers who operate under the philosophy that running a great store means taking care of your people and the rest will come. To do this, the company’s executive team is in stores daily talking with associates, maintaining an open door and phone policy where store management teams and associates can call or email anytime.

The culture translates into visible results on the store floor. Their 19 stores were found to be among the best kept in the Save A Lot network, with store managers focused every morning on cleaning, filling, merchandising, and taking care of customers. Delivering strong customer service is a top priority for the Freemans' operations.

To ensure they are fully serving each community where they operate, the Freeman family use store data to inform changes in their assortment so that the items they carry are most relevant for their shoppers. In addition, they are actively remodeling stores to provide customers with the most modern shopping experience available.

“Being there for our customers and store associates is the key to our continued success. We know that listening to their suggestions and feedback is vital and something we are committed to as we serve our communities,” Tim Freeman said in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaylord, MI
Local
Michigan Business
Gaylord, MI
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freemans#Save A Lot#Louis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Petoskey News Review

Petoskey News Review

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.

 http://petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy