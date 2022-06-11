Freeman family earns Partner of the Year honor from Save A Lot

ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., presented the Save A Lot Retail Partner of the Year Award for owners of 11 or more stores to Freeman Family Enterprises, a 19-store network based in Gaylord.

The award is given to retail partners who demonstrate outstanding results across the business, including growth in sales and customer metrics, community involvement, team engagement and a commitment to the Save A Lot brand image.

Owners and siblings Tim, Tom and Paul Freeman are third-generation retailers who operate under the philosophy that running a great store means taking care of your people and the rest will come. To do this, the company’s executive team is in stores daily talking with associates, maintaining an open door and phone policy where store management teams and associates can call or email anytime.

The culture translates into visible results on the store floor. Their 19 stores were found to be among the best kept in the Save A Lot network, with store managers focused every morning on cleaning, filling, merchandising, and taking care of customers. Delivering strong customer service is a top priority for the Freemans' operations.

To ensure they are fully serving each community where they operate, the Freeman family use store data to inform changes in their assortment so that the items they carry are most relevant for their shoppers. In addition, they are actively remodeling stores to provide customers with the most modern shopping experience available.

“Being there for our customers and store associates is the key to our continued success. We know that listening to their suggestions and feedback is vital and something we are committed to as we serve our communities,” Tim Freeman said in a statement.