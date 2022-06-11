ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regional Softball Preview: Milan, Flat Rock, Dundee, Whiteford seek titles

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
Milan’s softball team lost just one game this season.

That one loss came against Flat Rock.

Now, both teams want the same thing. And only one of them can have it.

Milan and Flat Rock are two of the four teams who will compete today for the championship of the Division 2 Regional tournament at Airport.

They will be joined Dundee and Whiteford in today's Regional tournament. A look at all of the Regionals involving Monroe County Region teams follows.

DIVISION 2 AT AIRPORT

Milan and Flat Rock split two games during the regular season and Milan wound up winning the Huron League championship.

“Flat Rock is a good team,” Milan coach Kirk Davis said. “They have great hitters, great pitchers and great defense. Haylee (Simpson) is a great coach, even though this is her first year. Their whole, all-around lineup is good.”

But Flat Rock and Milan have work to do before they can think about playing each other.

Milan (23-1) opens the Regional with a 10 a.m. game today against Trenton.

The Big Reds are ranked No. 15 in the state and Trenton is 19th.

“Trenton has some really good hitters,” Davis said.

“I think Milan and Trenton will be a dogfight,” Simpson said. “Trenton is a good hitting team and Milan has pitching.”

The second semifinal game pits Flat Rock (23-9) against Dearborn Divine Child at noon.

“We haven’t seen too much of them,” Simpson said of Divine Child. “They have a bit of speed and play small ball.”

Simpson said all four of the teams in the Regional have a good chance to emerge with the title.

“There’s a lot of good competition,” she said. “We just have to keep our heads down and trust the process.”

Both Flat Rock and Milan are hoping for a third game against each other.

“That would be a tough game,” Davis said. “Hopefully we get there.”

The final is scheduled for 2 p.m.

DIVISION 3 AT SAND CREEK

Dundee jumps right in with a 10 a.m. semifinal game against the Regional favorite.

“Grass lake is 34-4 and is the favorite to win this Regional. They are a very good defensive team and they can hit and they have multiple players that can hit home runs,” Dundee coach Mickey Moody said. “We lost two close games to them this season, losing 7-6 and 9-6. In both games we had the lead and made too many errors late. … Grass lake is a really good team.”

If the Vikings (30-10) get past Grass Lake, they would face either Sand Creek or Jonesville in the Regional final at 2 p.m.

“For us, it’s simple: continue to hit and we have to play good defense,” Moody said. “We cannot afford to make errors because that just gives them runs. … I like the way we’re playing and we are confident that we can win, but we know we have to play extremely well for that to happen.”

DIVISION 4 AT DANSVILLE

Whiteford, 36-4 and ranked No. 2 in the state, is the favorite in this Regional as the only ranked team in the field.

The Bobcats open with a 10 a.m. game against the host team. Addison and Reading meet in the second semifinal with the final scheduled for 2 p.m.

“Our goals remains the same for every game – have fun maintaining the positive energy and max effort,” Whiteford coach Matt VanBrandt said. “We had a great tune-up game with Flat Rock yesterday where both teams threw two pitchers.

"Both teams made a couple mistakes in the field and on the bases. We talked about the mistakes both teams made after the game, and regardless of Saturday's outcome, they have had an awesome season with a lot of personal and team growth.”

