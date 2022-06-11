ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learn about (and taste!) Michigan brewery history

HARBOR SPRINGS — Join the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17 for their first “History on Tap” event at the Harbor Springs History Museum, located at 349 E. Main St.

This event combines a history talk with beer tasting as guests receive drink tickets for four tasting pours of Petoskey Brewing Company beer. During the beer tasting from 5 to 6 p.m., guests are invited to tour the newly opened exhibit, “Dry Harbor: Prohibition, Gambling and Gangsters in Harbor Springs.”

At 6 p.m. guests will move upstairs for a presentation by author Patti Smith, who wrote “Michigan Beer: A Heady History.” During her presentation, Smith will explain how early immigrants brought distinctive beer styles from their home countries, how early local brewers made their mark, and how the brewing industry consolidated after World War II. Along the way, participants will discover different styles of beer from ales to lagers and learn about the current state of local craft breweries.

Smith’s book will be for sale at the event and the author will be available to sign purchased copies.

Reservations are required for this event and guests must be 21 or older. Visit HarborSpringsHistory.org/events to register or call (231) 526-9771.

