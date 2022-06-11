ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming survey will determine new green infrastructure project for Petoskey

By Tess Ware, The Petoskey News-Review
 4 days ago
PETOSKEY — After receiving a grant for $22,600 from the Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation last year, Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council will be conducting an online survey to decide on a new green infrastructure project for Petoskey.

The council has been working with an engineer and the City of Petoskey to identify areas of concern regarding stormwater. Around 10 locations were identified within four main areas as potential sites for green stormwater infrastructure. The main areas are the historical museum at 100 Depot Court, Petoskey Street, the parking lot on Michigan Street and Howard Street.

Conceptual designs were created for each location and are being compiled into a story map explaining what green infrastructure is. At the end, there will be a survey for residents and visitors to vote on the project they would like to see.

The council will be distributing the survey through email and social media. Once the project is chosen, the council will begin the process of applying for grants in order to fund the construction.

Included in the conceptual designs will be rain garden designs, bioretention areas, permeable pavers and bioretention bumpouts.

According to Lauren Dey, watershed management coordinator for Tip of the Mitt, green infrastructure projects like these protect Little Traverse Bay from pollutants that are picked up by stormwater and emptied into the bay.

“Salts, heavy metals, oils, grease, they get captured in these, a rain garden for example, or a bioretention area,” Dey said. “It gives the water a chance to slowly infiltrate the ground where it can be treated before it will eventually get to the bay.”

The projects are designed to be aesthetically pleasing, as well as effective. Besides protecting lakes and creating visually appealing space, watershed council officials said green infrastructure practices reduce stress on gray infrastructure like pavement, curbs, storm drains and pipes. This can increase the lifespan of gray infrastructure, while also reducing the amount of it that is needed.

Dey encourages people to take the survey when it is available so the council can get input from as many residents and visitors as possible.

“I feel like people should want to be involved in what's going on in their town,” Dey said. “I think it's great that they have an opportunity to actually give feedback. It's important that (they) participate as much as they're able. It's protecting the water, something that benefits everybody. It's just a great way to get involved with what's going on, on a larger scale, but also really localized too.”

The survey can be found through the link provided by Tip of the Mitt.

Hopeful participants can also email the council for the link at info@watershedcouncil.org

