Guernsey County, OH

Local News Briefs: Culvert replacement to impact traffic on several roads

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
Road closures

The Guernsey County Highway Department announces the following road closures will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Monday through Thursday for culvert replacement. The exact closure location will change as crews move along the road.

  • Guernsey Valley Road (County Road 86) will be closed between Plainfield Road (Ohio 541) and Keats Road (Wheeling Twp. Road 381).
  • Freedom Road (County Road 851) will be closed between Irish Ridge Road (County Road 584) and Broadhead Road (County Road 585).
  • Oxford Road (County Road 962) will be closed Monday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Pisgah Road (County Road 94) and Perkins Lane (Oxford Twp. Road 9651) and also closed Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Basket Road (County Road 691) and Lough Road (Oxford Twp. Road 6979) for culvert replacement.

Trustees to meet

The Spencer Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20n in the Spencer Township building.

Slippery Rock Dean's list

Morgan Williamson of New Concord has made the dean's list at Slippery Rock University for the spring semester.

Steering Committee to meet

The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Steering Committee meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Senior Services of Belmont County, 67650 Oakview Drive, St. Clairsville. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss regional coordination of transportation services among transportation and transit professionals in Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas Counties.

GCTA Scholarship recipients

The Guernsey County Township Association recently awarded three scholarships to Rylee Gress from Meadowbrook, Emily Wheeler from Buckeye Trail and McKenzie Todd from Buckeye Trail.

WSCC scholarships awarded

Noah Scheich from Caldwell, Haley Blow from John Glenn and Haley Blow from Meadowbrook received institutional scholarships to attend Washington State Community College this fall.

WTRF- 7News

Uprooted trees all over the viewing area in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Covering damage in Belmont County where the high winds uprooted trees all over the viewing area. A massive tree was up rooted in the Kirkwood area of Bridgeport coming extremely close to a number of houses. Meanwhile, Chermont Road just outside of Lansing was closed for several hours while the crew cleaned up a massive tree that fell across the road […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Power Outage Restoration Times

Beating the heat may be more difficult for some who still don’t have power after lightning and straight line winds in Ohio took down trees and power lines Monday night into Tuesday morning. American Electric Power reports that over 145,000 of its customers are still without service across the...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Considering Fee Changes for Park Rentals

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville City Council is reviewing fees for renting city park facilities. The fees are based on resident or not resident rentals and apply to individual facilities within a park like a gazebo or shelter house. Fees start at $50.00 for a 4-hour rental for residents...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WKYC

Overnight storms cause serious damage in Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Severe storms made their way throughout much of the Northeast Ohio region Monday evening resulting in a multitude of alerts for tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and flash flood advisories. Tuscarawas County was among the hardest hit areas of the region with high winds causing...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

ODOT Recommends State Route 60 Truck Detour in Muskingum County

JACKSONTOWN, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation is recommending a truck detour route during its State Route 60 reconstruction project in Muskingum County that started June 9. ODOT recommends truck not use State Route 376 as a detour, but instead use State Route 719 to US 22 to State Route 93 to State Route 37 to State Route 78 to State Route 60.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Richland Township in Guernsey County to hold Special Meeting

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio -The Richland Township Trustees will conduct a Special Meeting on Tuesday, June 14. beginning at 6 p.m. at the Richland Township Building in Senecaville. The meeting is to address several proposed projects including a special permit for excavating in the area, the discussion and possible approval of purchasing a new tractor for the township and quotes for a new HVAC at the township building.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
#County Road#Local News#Road Closures#Briefs#Irish#Oxford#Slippery Rock University#Steering Committee
WFMJ.com

Horse perishes in Columbiana County barn fire

Investigators suspect that lightning may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a barn in Columbiana County early Tuesday, killing a horse that was trapped inside. Sandy Creek Joint Fire District Chief Aaron Stoller tells 21 News that someone reported seeing lightning strike in the area of Stump Road and Bates Road in West Township about an hour before the barn fire was reported at around 4:30 a.m.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

List of places closed in Wheeling due to outages

Advanced Dentistry in Elm Grove City of Wheeling offices Bridge Tavern & Grill Centre Market Catholic Charities (No meal delivery) Elm grove animal hospital Elm grove animal hospital FeltonCPA Goodwin Foot and Ankle Center  Just Smiles-Dr. Joy Harr Pizza Hut Elm Grove Steele Pediatric Dentistry in Elm Grove Wheeling Park Pool/ Day Camp Wheeling Coffee […]
WHEELING, WV
SCDNReports

Ohio Arson Outbreak - Heavy Road Equipment Torched

A rural Ohio County is doing its best to cope with an outbreak of arson. The firebugs' latest target is expensive road repair machinery that belongs to the state. According to the Chief of Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau, two tractors involved in road repairs for the state and county were parked at a local fire station for the night when they were lit ablaze around 1 am.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

New Wildlife Officer in Morgan County

Morgan County has a new Ohio Wildlife Officer according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Ben Smith is a 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy. He previously served in Brown County and as an at-large officer in southeast Ohio. Originally from Perry County, Officer Smith...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Bridgeport suffers damage as trees fall on roads, power lines

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Strong winds and powerful storms ripped through some of the Ohio Valley early Tuesday morning. Specifically in Bridgeport, those strong winds brought down trees and limbs that could damage vehicles and property. After 1 a.m., thunderstorms in the area produced strong straight-line winds with speeds...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTRF- 7News

State of emergency is declared as power outage wreaks havoc

WHEELING. W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo says it’s not often that we get hurricane force winds, 60 to 80 miles an hour, tearing trees out of the ground, and wreaking havoc on power lines. With trees and power lines down, caution tape is up. Wheeling Police Department Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says, “If we’ve closed a roadway, it’s because of […]
WHEELING, WV
cleveland19.com

Tuscarawas County Sheriff: Gnadenhutten suffered significant storm damage

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell, the Village of Gnadenhutten suffered significant damage in Tuesday’s overnight storms. Dozens of trees came crashing down, bringing down power lines and also damaging homes and vehicles. “Those who do not have necessary legitimate business there need...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Storms roll through the Mid-Ohio Vally on Monday night. The public was spooked by a talk of a derecho, but dispatchers say there was not that much damage. Wood County 911 dispatchers say a tree fell on a house on the 1300 block of 24th Street...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

AEP says they have no estimate of when power will be restored

(WTRF)–Across Ohio and Marshall County, thousands of residents are without power.   Countless businesses have shut down operations for the day with no clear answer on how long they will be stuck without power.   Joelle Moray, external affairs manager for AEP says there is an estimated 16,000 customers in Marshall and Ohio County without electricity.  Moray says this […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

