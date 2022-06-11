Local News Briefs: Culvert replacement to impact traffic on several roads

Road closures

The Guernsey County Highway Department announces the following road closures will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Monday through Thursday for culvert replacement. The exact closure location will change as crews move along the road.

Guernsey Valley Road (County Road 86) will be closed between Plainfield Road (Ohio 541) and Keats Road (Wheeling Twp. Road 381).

Freedom Road (County Road 851) will be closed between Irish Ridge Road (County Road 584) and Broadhead Road (County Road 585).

Oxford Road (County Road 962) will be closed Monday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Pisgah Road (County Road 94) and Perkins Lane (Oxford Twp. Road 9651) and also closed Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Basket Road (County Road 691) and Lough Road (Oxford Twp. Road 6979) for culvert replacement.

Trustees to meet

The Spencer Township Trustees will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 20n in the Spencer Township building.

Slippery Rock Dean's list

Morgan Williamson of New Concord has made the dean's list at Slippery Rock University for the spring semester.

Steering Committee to meet

The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Steering Committee meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Senior Services of Belmont County, 67650 Oakview Drive, St. Clairsville. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss regional coordination of transportation services among transportation and transit professionals in Belmont, Carroll, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Holmes, Jefferson, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas Counties.

GCTA Scholarship recipients

The Guernsey County Township Association recently awarded three scholarships to Rylee Gress from Meadowbrook, Emily Wheeler from Buckeye Trail and McKenzie Todd from Buckeye Trail.

WSCC scholarships awarded

Noah Scheich from Caldwell, Haley Blow from John Glenn and Haley Blow from Meadowbrook received institutional scholarships to attend Washington State Community College this fall.