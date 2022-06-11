NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

The NASCAR Cup Series has four more road course races in the regular season, starting with Sunday's race at Sonoma.

For all the wins that Chase Elliott has picked up on road courses over the last five seasons, he has not won at Sonoma. (Elliott did finish 2nd at Sonoma last season.)

Ross Chastain figures to have some say at Sonoma and could make for some interesting racing a week after his eventful Sunday at Gateway.

Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:

NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma schedule

Green Flag Time: 3 p.m. CT on Sunday

Track: Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California

Length: 110 laps, 218.9 miles

Stages: 25 laps, 30 laps, 55 laps

TV coverage: FOX Sports 1

Radio: PRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Practice and qualifying: 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday qualifying on FOX Sports 2; 3:30 p.m. CT Saturday practice on FS2

Xfinity Series this week: OFF

Truck Series this week: DoorDash 250 (75 laps, 149.25 miles) at Sonoma Raceway, 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FS1 and MRN

Toyota / Save Mart 350 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 2

3. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

4. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 3

5. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 4

7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

8. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota

Row 5

9. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

10. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 6

11. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet

12. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 7

13. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Row 8

15. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

16. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 9

17. Joey Hand, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

18. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Row 10

19. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

20. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 11

21. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

22. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 12

23. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

24. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Row 13

25. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

26. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

28. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 15

29. Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

30. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

34. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Scott Heckert, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford

36. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

