NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
The NASCAR Cup Series has four more road course races in the regular season, starting with Sunday's race at Sonoma.
For all the wins that Chase Elliott has picked up on road courses over the last five seasons, he has not won at Sonoma. (Elliott did finish 2nd at Sonoma last season.)
Ross Chastain figures to have some say at Sonoma and could make for some interesting racing a week after his eventful Sunday at Gateway.
Here's what you need to know about Sunday's race:
NASCAR Cup Series at Sonoma schedule
Green Flag Time: 3 p.m. CT on Sunday
Track: Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California
Length: 110 laps, 218.9 miles
Stages: 25 laps, 30 laps, 55 laps
TV coverage: FOX Sports 1
Radio: PRN (102.5-FM in Nashville)
Streaming: FOX Sports app (subscription required); GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)
Practice and qualifying: 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday qualifying on FOX Sports 2; 3:30 p.m. CT Saturday practice on FS2
Xfinity Series this week: OFF
Truck Series this week: DoorDash 250 (75 laps, 149.25 miles) at Sonoma Raceway, 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday on FS1 and MRN
Toyota / Save Mart 350 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 2
3. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
4. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 3
5. Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6. Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 4
7. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Toyota
Row 5
9. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
10. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 6
11. Kurt Busch, No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet
12. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 7
13. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Row 8
15. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
16. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 9
17. Joey Hand, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
18. Justin Haley, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Row 10
19. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
20. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 11
21. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
22. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 12
23. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
24. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Row 13
25. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
26. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 14
27. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
28. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 15
29. Josh Bilicki, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
30. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 16
31. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Erik Jones, No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
34. Ty Dillon, No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Scott Heckert, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford
36. Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
