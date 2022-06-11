ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, IL

Heartland Greenway Signs Letter Of Intent To Work With POET

By Leroy M. Kleimola
 4 days ago

Navigator has signed a letter of intent to provide carbon capture for a company called POET, a leading producer of biofuel and sustainable bioproducts. POET will use Navigator’s Heartland Greenway System which will provide...

2022 Unit 18 4-H Horse Show Results

Christian County 4-H participated in the Unit 18 Horse Show Saturday, June 11th, at the Gillespie Lake Horse Arena. Jersey, Macoupin and Montgomery Counties participated as well. According to 4-H Youth Development Coordinator Alexis McDowell, members had the chance to exhibit their animals while competing for awards. Judges evaluated youth...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Shelbyville School District Announces Mental Health Partnership With HSHS

Shelbyville School District hoping to aid its student’s mental health next school year with a partnership agreement with HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital. Superintendent Shane Schuricht makes the announcement. Schuricht says that HSHS makes a great fit for his school district. This is something the district looked into before the...
SHELBYVILLE, IL
Pana Community Hospital Adds Urology Service Line

You don’t have to go far to have a major medical procedure. Pana Community Hospital draws physicians from all over the area to make sure you stay close to home. Perioperative Services Manager Stefanie Anderson says that team keeps growing with a urology service line. Anderson invites you to...
PANA, IL
Frances Mae Dillard

Frances Mae Dillard, 90 of Edinburg, passed quietly at 10:36 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Fran was born on May 4, 1932 in Lincoln, Illinois, to Frederick and Geraldine (Jones) Patton. She went to Edinburg schools where she made many lifelong friends. She spent her working years at the State of Illinois in the Department of Revenue, where she worked until her retirement. Fran married Ben Dillard on April 7, 1979 at First United Methodist Church in Taylorville, where she was a member for 63 years. In her younger years, she taught Sunday School, and she was also president of the 1st United Methodist Women’s Club. Fran served on numerous committees with the church and helped coordinate funeral meals. She will be especially remembered by her sister, Carol, for being there when Gerry and Fred adopted Carol, and helping to raise her through her teenage years. Fran was a great wife, stepmother, sister, aunt and friend and she will be dearly missed.
EDINBURG, IL
Herbert K. Hendricks

Herbert “Herb” K. Hendricks, 86, of Taylorville, IL, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 9:24 p.m. at Taylorville Memorial Hospital in Taylorville, IL. He was born on September 10, 1935, the son Herschel Adam and Mabel Jane (Shake) Hendricks in Taylorville, IL. He graduated with the Taylorville High School Class of 1953. Herb married Shirley Smith on December 2, 1956 in First Baptist Church in Taylorville, IL. He started working at age 15 for Dri-Gas, after high school he earned an associates degree in LP gas technology at Southern Tech in Chamblee, GA and later returning to Dri-Gas and became plant manager for Thermogas.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Vicki Ginoli

Vicki Ginoli, 66, of Springfield, IL formerly of Taylorville, died on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 11:40 a.m. at her home in Springfield, IL. Vicki was born on April 3, 1956 in Taylorville, IL to parents, Bonafazio and Mary (Greenan) Ginoli. She graduated from Sangamon State University with a degree in Computer Science. Vicki recently retired from the State of Illinois Department of Revenue after many years of service. She graduated from Taylorville High School with the Class of 1974, she had a love for animals and was an advocate for animal welfare. Vicki was a hard-working, kind, compassionate, and caring person who had a heart of gold and loved to help people and she will be missed by her family and friends and everyone who loved her.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Subject Arrested In Connection To Hillsboro Hardees Robbery

A subject has been arrested in connection with the robbery that occurred at the Hardee’s in Hillsboro on Friday. A description of the subject was seen at the Casey’s General Store in Hillsboro and police learned the male subject had been staying at a residence in the 800 block of E. Seward Street in Hillsboro. A consent search of the residence discovered items linking the male subject to the crime from earlier and 21-year-old Danien D. Taylor of Florissant, Missouri was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Jail.
HILLSBORO, IL
Shirley A. Brown

Shirley A. Brown, 80, of Millersville, passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Shirley was born May 12, 1942, in Taylorville, the daughter of Jesse Monroe and Opal Marie (Huddelston) Enlow. She married James Allen Brown on May 21, 1970, in Taylorville. He preceded her in death on July 18, 2016.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Pana Man Sentenced To Five Years For Aggravated Fleeing, License Revoked

A Pana man has been sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated fleeing to elude a police officer, and driving while license revoked with a prior conviction. 31 year old John P. Brilley of Pana was sentenced on Monday to a total of five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the different offenses. Fleeing to elude a police officer is a class 4 felony with an extended sentencing range of 1-6 years in prison and two counts of driving while license revoked with a prior conviction is a class 4 felony with an extended sentencing range of 1-6 years in prison.
PANA, IL
Area Arrests And Accidents 6/13/22

Taylorville Police Department reports the following to Regional Radio News from the weekend. Brandon S. Giddens, age 28, of Flora IL was arrested for Retail Theft and Possession of Stolen Property. Briar D. Samson, age 27, of Taylorville was arrested on a Warrant. Susan R Fisher, age 44, of Kincaid...
TAYLORVILLE, IL

