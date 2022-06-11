Heartland Greenway Signs Letter Of Intent To Work With POET

Frances Mae Dillard, 90 of Edinburg, passed quietly at 10:36 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Fran was born on May 4, 1932 in Lincoln, Illinois, to Frederick and Geraldine (Jones) Patton. She went to Edinburg schools where she made many lifelong friends. She spent her working years at the State of Illinois in the Department of Revenue, where she worked until her retirement. Fran married Ben Dillard on April 7, 1979 at First United Methodist Church in Taylorville, where she was a member for 63 years. In her younger years, she taught Sunday School, and she was also president of the 1st United Methodist Women’s Club. Fran served on numerous committees with the church and helped coordinate funeral meals. She will be especially remembered by her sister, Carol, for being there when Gerry and Fred adopted Carol, and helping to raise her through her teenage years. Fran was a great wife, stepmother, sister, aunt and friend and she will be dearly missed.

EDINBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO