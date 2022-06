Beware Aspen homeowners! And their handlers and property management companies, for that matter. Criminals have been breaking into homes lately, and you could be next. The police are warning people and encouraging them to take precautions. Your current security system may not be enough, and the security companies must be psyched to see that the coppers are recommending adding second-floor motion sensors. This must be for when burglars break in via the upstairs balcony or do some Spiderman maneuvers to get in on the second floor. Second-floor motion sensors sound like something they might need to guard the Queen's crown while she's sipping tea at Buckingham Palace.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO