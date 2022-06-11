GOOD NEWS: Make-A-Wish

Nevaeh Juarez received an amazing shopping spree from the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas on June 2. Accompanied by her entire family (grandmother Guadalupe, mom Jasmine, little sister Natalia, brothers Juan and Cesar) Nevaeh boarded a limo for a full eight hours of uninterrupted personal shopping and well deserved pampering. Wish granters, Robyn Wilson and Nancy Clark prepared the way to ensure no time was wasted. Due to COVID she had been waiting for almost two years. A special thanks to everyone who helped host this shopping spree. For information about Make a Wish go to www.MakeaWish.org. (Courtesy Photo)

