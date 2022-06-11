ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

GOOD NEWS: Make-A-Wish

By OA Life
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tlUVE_0g7ecvwy00
Nevaeh Juarez received an amazing shopping spree from the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas on June 2. Accompanied by her entire family (grandmother Guadalupe, mom Jasmine, little sister Natalia, brothers Juan and Cesar) Nevaeh boarded a limo for a full eight hours of uninterrupted personal shopping and well deserved pampering. Wish granters, Robyn Wilson and Nancy Clark prepared the way to ensure no time was wasted. Due to COVID she had been waiting for almost two years. A special thanks to everyone who helped host this shopping spree. For information about Make a Wish go to www.MakeaWish.org. (Courtesy Photo)

Nevaeh Juarez received an amazing shopping spree from the Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas on June 2.

Accompanied by her entire family (grandmother Guadalupe, mom Jasmine, little sister Natalia, brothers Juan and Cesar) Nevaeh boarded a limo for a full eight hours of uninterrupted personal shopping and well deserved pampering.

Wish granters, Robyn Wilson and Nancy Clark prepared the way to ensure no time was wasted. Due to COVID she had been waiting for almost two years.

A special thanks to everyone who helped host this shopping spree.

For information about Make a Wish go to www.MakeaWish.org.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Make A Wish Foundation#North Texas
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
392
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy