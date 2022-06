A gas station in Rancho Cordova was charging only 69 cents a gallon. The price was supposed to be $6.99. The mistake cost the station $16,000 and the manager his job. NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO