Seedums Garden Club beautifying city, recruiting new members

CHEBOYGAN — Since the beginning of spring, the Seedums Garden Club of Cheboygan has been working to beautify areas of the city.

The group is also currently looking to recruit new members to help with the effort.

"Right now, we currently have 45 active members," said Sue Cleary of the Seedums Garden Club.

The gardening club is looking for people of all ages to join the club and help with its mission to promote a love of gardening and be active in civic and environmental issues. The group does more than gardening and even people who don't have a green thumb are welcomed to join the group.

The Seedums Garden Club gardens at seven different locations around the City of Cheboygan. The members are divided up among the locations, with a chair and co-chair to help organize the efforts of beautification.

"We could actually use more members in each group," said Cleary. "Plus, we would be able to take on other projects if we had new members."

The club currently maintains the rose garden, the perennial garden and the herb garden at The Historical Society Museum of Cheboygan County at the corner of Court Street and Huron Street. The group also plants and maintains the gardens at the McLaren Hospice House of Cheboygan, at 722 South St.

The flower beds at Washington Park, Festival Square and the Cheboygan Opera House are also all planted, maintained and beautified by the group.

"Some of our people are not able to garden, so they do other projects," said Cleary. "We have a lot of other projects, like we do Cheboygan in Bloom."

The Cheboygan in Bloom project is where members of the group go around and look at gardens and flowers planted around the city. City residents with notable gardens are then recognized by the club for their work to beautify their own personal property.

Cleary said the group also puts together bouquets of flowers for people who are shut in their homes. On a weekly basis, the group takes bouquets to the hospice house, MediLodge and The Brook.

"Twice a year, we also go to The Brook and do floral arrangements with the residents," said Cleary.

Members of the club are also active with the Earth Week Plus event hosted annually in the city, putting a booth up and helping educate people about flowers and other garden plants. They also have a large, annual display at the Cheboygan County Fair, which also earned the group first place honors in the state last year.

This is the 50th year for the Seedums Garden Club.

"We started in 1972," said Cleary. "We're a member of the Michigan Garden Club and the National Garden Club. So that, in just Michigan, connects us up with 3,600 other gardeners, so we have more of an impact on the environment and different things that we combine up with, with the whole state."

By being members of these other garden clubs, the members of the Seedums Garden Club are also able to attend conferences to learn more about gardening, as well as be connected to a number of resources for continued education.

Anyone who wants to learn more about the Seedums Garden Club, or is interested in joining can check out the group's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Cheboygan17. They can also call the club's membership chair, Cindy Cartmill at (248) 770-1388.

The group meets at 9:30 a.m. on the third Thursday of the month, from April through December, in the downstairs meeting room of the Cheboygan Area Public Library. These meetings also always have a program with a speaker. Anyone who is interested in joining the group is encouraged to attend one of the meetings oto learn more.

You do not have to be a full time resident of the city to join the group, as there are a number of the current members who spend their winters in warmer areas.

