ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Working without a contract: Temple one of three police chiefs in state without contract

By Kortny Hahn, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472gDu_0g7ecrQ400

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP — For the last eight years, since he was named Tuscarora Township Police Chief in 2014, Gordon Temple has not had a contract with the township.

It was determined at the Tuscarora Township Board of Trustees meeting on June 7 that township officials will work with their legal counsel and Temple to fashion a supervisory contract for him. The officials will also work on a contract for Doug Schofield, who heads up the township's maintenance department.

"Both Doug and Chief Temple have expressed an interest in getting a formalized contract with the township," said Tuscarora Township Supervisor Mike Ridley. "I just would like permission to start working up a framework for a contract and work with the attorney in getting them a contract."

Temple's contract would be very similar to the contracts most of the police officers with the township's police department are currently working under.

Subscribe:Get unlimited access to all our local coverage

"I actually mirror the department union contract," said Temple. "However, nowhere in their contract does it even mention me. So, I'm just trying to get things to where they're ironed out, showing what benefits that I get."

When Temple was hired as the chief of police, he left the union he was a part of as the department's sergeant. He is currently considered an "at will employee" and serves at the board's pleasure.

"A contract will not change anything but it will spell out my benefit package so there is no question about it down the road," said Temple. "I will still serve as an at will employee but if the board decides to go a different direction with a different chief I am asking for a nine month severance package."

If the township board were to decide they no longer want Temple to serve as the township's chief of police and want to find someone else to put in that position, he wants to make sure there's language that spells out what would happen.

Being an at will employee allows either Temple or the township board to terminate the employment agreement at any time. A contract would more formalize Temple's employment with the municipality.

"Obviously you could fire me with cause, or without cause," said Temple. "I'm just asking for, if you guys are going to decide to go with a different police chief, that I get severance pay."

Temple is one of only three chiefs of police in the state who do not have a formal contract with the municipality in which they serve.

"Last I checked, St. Ignace and the City of Cheboygan do not have contracts," said Temple. "Gaylord, City of Petoskey and Mackinaw City's chiefs all have contracts. I think it's time."

The township board members voted unanimously to have Ridley move forward with putting together a contract for Temple, as well as Schofield.

Schofield has also been an at will employee, supervising the other township maintenance workers since he has been hired.

"I feel strongly that he is investing himself. He is an at will employee too and if all of a sudden you just say, for no reason, you want to go a different direction, he has no protection," said Ridley.

Once these contracts have been drafted, they will be brought back before the township board for formal approval.

Contact Reporter Kortny Hahn at khahn1@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @khahnCDT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Two 2-year-olds die after being found in Clare County pond

Two 2-year-old children were found face down and unresponsive in a northern Michigan pond Monday, Michigan State Police said. Troopers with the state police's Gaylord Post were called at about 4:30 p.m. Monday about two missing children from a home in Hayes Township, according to authorities. Hayes Township is in Clare County about 42 miles south and east of Cadillac, and about 175 miles northwest of Detroit.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petoskey, MI
Cheboygan, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Mackinaw City, MI
City
Cheboygan, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Chiefs
My Magic GR

5 Michigan Counties Where You Should Wear a Mask if You Visit

Just when it feels like things are back to normal, COVID-19 seems to rear up its ugly head giving us 5 counties Michiganders will need to mask up if they plan to visit. As a state, Michigan has been improving with its overall COVID-19 cases dropping in half recently. But...
9&10 News

After 13 Years a Man and His Horse Are Reunited at Harbor Springs Ranch

After almost 14 years, a man and his horse were reunited at a ranch in Harbor Springs. For two years Jake Slater and his horse, Traveler, were inseparable. Jake worked on a ranch in northern Michigan, and because Traveler had previously come from an abusive handler, Jake had to earn his trust and friendship. After those two years together, Traveler had to be sold and the pair never saw each other again.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
traverseticker.com

The Latest Local Real Estate Numbers Are In

Sales of residential real estate continue to lag behind the record pace of the past few years. Statistics from Aspire North Realtors show 216 sales in the five-county area in May. That is less than any May dating back to 2011, excepting 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. For May 2021, there were 267 residential sales, for a total sales volume of $111,074,623. Last month’s sales volume of $97,552,655 meant that the average price was $451,632, which outstrips last month’s previous record of $416,009.
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Cheboygan Daily Tribune

731
Followers
771
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cheboygan, MI from Cheboygan Daily Tribune.

 http://cheboygannews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy