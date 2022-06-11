ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Ole Miss baseball vs. Southern Miss in NCAA super regionals Game 1: Live score updates

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eD3gO_0g7ecqXL00

Ole Miss baseball and Southern Miss will have to fight against in-state rivals to score their long-awaited returns to the College World Series.

The No. 11 Golden Eagles (47-17) host the Rebels (35-22) for Game 1 of the Hattiesburg Super Regional at Pete Taylor Park on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPNU). The series is best two out of three, with the first team to win two games advancing to the College World Series. Ole Miss has not made it to Omaha since 2014 and Southern Miss hasn't been since 2009.

Southern Miss will start sophomore right-hander Hurston Waldrep. Waldrep (5-2, 2.96 ERA) allowed two runs in 6 ⅔ innings and struck out 11 batters in the Golden Eagles' lone regional loss last week. Waldrep averages 13.6 strikeouts per nine innings and has completed at least six innings in eight of his last 11 appearances.

The Rebels will counter with junior right-hander Dylan DeLucia. DeLucia (5-2, 4.68 ERA) helped turn Ole Miss' season around as a steadying Friday night presence. Ole Miss is 7-2 in DeLucia's nine starts and DeLucia has worked six or more innings in six of those starts.

Ole Miss and Southern Miss split their two previous meetings this spring. The Golden Eagles bested the Rebels 10-7 in a neutral-site game in Pearl on April 5 and the Rebels took down the Golden Eagles 4-1 in Hattiesburg on May 11.

This is the third postseason series and first super regional that pits the Rebels and Golden Eagles against one another. Ole Miss eliminated Southern Miss from the 2021 postseason by defeating the Golden Eagles in a winner-takes-all Oxford Regional championship.

Follow below for live updates of Ole Miss baseball against Southern Miss.

Ole Miss baseball vs. Southern Miss: Live score updates

What time, TV channel is Ole Miss baseball vs. Southern Miss on?

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPNU and available to stream online via WatchESPN.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss baseball vs. Southern Miss in NCAA super regionals Game 1: Live score updates

