ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

A disabled woman was stranded on a plane for a 'demeaning' 95 minutes after staff meant to help her off the flight were a no-show

By Bethany Dawson
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8vK5_0g7ecjbU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DHoyk_0g7ecjbU00
Victoria Brignell, 45, waited over 90 minutes at Gatwick Airport to be assisted off her British Airways flight

Victoria Brignell

  • A wheelchair user was left stranded on a plane for over an hour and a half after airport staff failed to assist her off the flight.
  • The Gatwick Airport staff never arrived to help Victoria Brignell off her flight from Malta.
  • She is calling for the aviation sector to change, with redesigned planes that cater to wheelchair users.

A wheelchair user was stranded on a plane for 95 minutes after airport staff failed to come and assist her off the flight.

Victoria Brignell, 45, landed at Gatwick airport on her British Airways flight from Malta on June 4. Being paralyzed from the neck down, Brignell uses a wheelchair and was aware there would be a short wait to get off the flight.

However, the staff at Gatwick airport, near London, never arrived to get her off the plane.

Brignell explained to Insider that when a plane lands, she needs to be lifted from her plane seat into an aisle chair, a specialist wheelchair used to transport wheelchair users to the door of the plane and then transferred into their wheelchairs.

"When I landed at Gatwick, the crew told me that it would take 50 minutes for staff to come to get off the plane. Later, I was then told it would be another half an hour on top.

"The airline staff were wonderful. They kept asking me if I was okay, they were offering me drinks, and they wouldn't stop apologizing even though it wasn't their fault," Brignell told Insider.

In the "frustrating" 95 minutes, Brignell was stuck in an uncomfortable position propped up by cushions to support her body and without a bathroom to use, as commercial airlines do not have accessible toilets.

Eventually, Brignell and the British Airways staff gave up waiting, and the crew helped her off the plane.

"As I was moving away from the plane, I saw all these poor passengers waiting at the departure gate who were waiting for their flight for an hour and a half because I was stuck on the plane."

"If you improve services for disabled people, you improve them for everybody, and you can see that here by the next flight being delayed by an hour and a half."

Brignell was accompanied on the flight with her carers and friend, Kevin Bonavia, who said, "leaving disabled passengers stranded is shameful. I was shocked when the pilot first told us that Victoria would have to wait at least 50 minutes for assistance. The excuse given of staff shortages was unacceptable, and backup plans should have been in place."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1zJ0_0g7ecjbU00
Victoria Brignell (R) and her friend Kevin (L) on their holiday in Malta.

Victoria Brignell

Gatwick Airport has since apologized for the incident. A spokesperson told Insider: "The treatment received at the airport was unacceptable. Gatwick's Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer have both spoken to and offered their sincere apologies to Victoria."

The airport told Victoria that subcontractor Wilson James managed the staff who failed to assist her.

They told Insider: "We are deeply disappointed to have delivered a poor service on this occasion. While the aviation sector, in particular, is struggling with well-documented pressures, Ms. Brignell's experience is unacceptable and falls far below our values and aims as a service provider; the Wilson James team extends our sincere apologies to her. Wilson James and the airport are investigating the incident as a matter of priority."

Not an isolated incident

Brignell said that this was only the second flight she'd ever been on and had been put off by flying due to "horror stories" from other wheelchair users.

"I want to stress that this isn't an isolated incident," Brignell said.

She recalled the recently reported case of Daryl Tavernor, a wheelchair user who was left on a flight for two hours at Manchester airport and eventually had to call the police in order to be assisted out of the plane.

Brignell had received support from House of Lords peer Lady Tanni Grey-Thompson, who told Good Morning Britain that she was recently forced to crawl off a plane when she was not assisted in disembarking.

Brignell is now calling for substantial changes to the airline industry to support disabled passengers.

"In the long term, we need to look towards having airplanes redesigned, so we can travel in our wheelchairs.

"That will avoid me needing staff to come and help me off the plane, it will make the journey much more comfortable for me, and thirdly it will avoid the risk of my wheelchair going missing or being broken."

I can travel in my wheelchair on a bus, on a train, and in a taxi. In this day and age, I should be able to fly in my wheelchair, too," Brignell told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 142

Mortic10
4d ago

First, she did say, the airline staff were very good to her, and kept apologizing, offering her drinks, etc. I would guess that the staff is not trained to assist. Without proper training, they could end up hurting her. Maybe airlines should have training classes for staff so they can. It would also make sense to build planes that accommodate for wheelchair customers.

Reply(13)
38
Daniel Burns
4d ago

it's not to often you have a situation like this, but how could you forget a disabled person you've walked by numerous times on the plane. she should have gotten off first!

Reply
25
low ball
4d ago

Why isn't she traveling with someone? It's states she don't have access to a restroom...they expect flight attendant too help with that too.

Reply(15)
33
Related
The Independent

Flight attendant fired after being filmed ‘necking’ Jack Daniels on flight

A flight attendant was arrested and sacked last week after being filmed by passengers “necking” alcohol on a flight.A passenger on the flight from Rzeszow, Poland to London Stansted told The Sun that he had filmed the employee drinking wine and whisky on a Ryanair flight. Ryanair says the flight was being operated by its sister company, Lauda Europe. Representatives of the airline confirmed that the incident had occured on 18 May, and that the employee in question had been fired.The passenger says the male flight attendant drank a miniature bottle of wine and a shot of Jack Daniels from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TravelNoire

Girl Almost Dies During Mid-Flight Allergic Reaction After Passenger Refuses To Stop Eating Nuts

A British teen is lucky to be alive after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to nuts another passenger was eating on her flight. Joanna Jones and her 14-year-old daughter Poppy were traveling back to England from the Caribbean island nation of Antigua on a British Airways flight. They had been vacationing there with other members of their family on their first trip since the lockdown ended.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#British Airways#Gatwick
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Father, 57, who flew to Croatia for romantic break with his wife is held in airport cell for entire FIVE DAYS after accidentally boarding Ryanair flight using his step-daughter's passport

An unlucky father was detained in Croatia - after accidentally using his stepdaughter's passport to board his flight. David Chadwick, 57, boarded a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Croatia for a romantic five-day break with his wife Alison, 46, but was stopped by border guards when landing at Zagreb Airport.
U.K.
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family is forced to sleep on the floor of Gatwick Airport after their Tenerife flight was cancelled twice as mother slams easyJet for treating them like 'animals'

A mother has spoken of her 'nightmare' experience with easyJet after her flight to Tenerife was cancelled first at Manchester and then at Gatwick - leading to her family being forced to sleep on an airport floor, and treated like 'animals'. Nicola Caine, 37, from Cheshire, was due to fly...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Autistic boy, 15, and his mother are trapped in the Caribbean for THREE WEEKS after he had meltdown on plane and airlines refused to fly him him home: Family is rescued by Carnival Cruises who diverted their ship to pick them up and bring them home

An autistic teen and his mother were stranded in the Caribbean for three weeks after airlines refused to fly him home. Jamie Greene set off from her home in Toms River on May 10 with her autistic son Elijah Kapatos, 15, her boyfriend Carlos Pacheco, and her two younger children with Pacheco, aged 12 and seven.
KIDS
Business Insider

Business Insider

526K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy