Tennessee State

Columbia State to Host “Pigments of Imagination” Exhibit Featuring Three Tennessee Abstract Artists

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 4 days ago

Columbia State Community College’s Pryor Art Gallery will feature three Tennessee abstract artists in the “Pigments of Imagination” exhibit. The exhibit will be open to the public from June 13 until July 22.

“The Pryor Gallery has not held an exhibit of purely abstract art in several years,” stated Rusty Summerville, Pryor Art Gallery interim curator. “If you are one who enjoys the abstract, “Pigments of Imagination” is an exhibit not to be missed.”A native of Columbia, Warren Greene earned a master’s degree of fine art in painting. He has taught at Freed–Hardeman University, Austin Peay State University and Lipscomb University. Greene has also served as art gallery director at both Freed-Hardeman and Lipscomb Universities.

Greene has been represented in galleries in Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans, among others. His work has been exhibited in museums including The Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville and Space 301 in Mobile, Alabama. Greene’s work is also included in a number of collections, including the Tennessee State Museum, Nashville Music City Center and the Janet and Jim Ayers Collection of Tennessee Art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tYrbK_0g7ecgxJ00
One of Warren Greene’s paintings.

As a young girl, Kim Sanderson would spend hours combining colors and adding shapes to a blank page. Her love of color and shape continued as she graduated from O’More College of Design and began a 25-year career as an interior designer before leaving to pursue a life in the world of abstract art. As Sanderson has stated, “The abstract world allowed me to become immersed and lost in my work while allowing the world a glimpse into my soul.”

Sanderson’s on-going mantra is, “I love color.” Her paintings express the feelings of life, love, anger, peace, frustration, elation and sadness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QidNa_0g7ecgxJ00
One of Kim Sanderson’s paintings.

Trey Vaughn is relatively new to the world of professional artistry. He received a master’s degree of fine art from Freed-Hardeman University in 1991 under the direction of Terry Thacker. Vaughn is also a graduate of the California Culinary Institute and has worked in the culinary arts with Wolfgang Puck, Mike Mina and Jeremiah Tower in San Francisco. Further, he received a master’s degree of divinity from Harding Seminary and has also served as an officer in the military, from which he retired in 2015.

Vaughn’s first major exhibit was at the Cumberland Gallery in Nashville in 2018. He has stated that, “Recognizing failure is difficult, yet the artistic remedies for these challenges are visible through the disposition of discipline, freedom, confinement and whimsicality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0CuA_0g7ecgxJ00
One of Trey Vaughn’s paintings.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Pryor Art Gallery is in the Waymon L. Hickman Building on the Columbia Campus located at 1665 Hampshire Pike and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. For additional information about this exhibit, please visit www.ColumbiaState.edu/PryorGallery .

For more information about the Pryor Art Gallery, contact Summerville at 931.540.2883 or rsummerville@ColumbiaState.edu .

The post Columbia State to Host "Pigments of Imagination" Exhibit Featuring Three Tennessee Abstract Artists appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

