Opinion/Stenhouse: Senators can act to help reduce RI's energy costs

By Mike Stenhouse
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
Mike Stenhouse is CEO of the nonpartisan Rhode Island Center for Freedom & Prosperity.

Most don’t realize that Rhode Island is facing a potential energy crisis: Our state does not have the energy infrastructure needed to meet demand. As a result, we have among the highest average retail prices for energy as compared with other states.

In fact, this is a New England-wide problem. As E&E News put it, “New England lacks gas storage. Its pipeline network is limited. In a cold snap, much of the existing capacity is dedicated to heating demand — prompting frequent warnings from ISO New England [the nonprofit that operates New England’s energy transmission system] that the region’s gas plants could face interruptions in fuel supplies during an extended cold snap.”

You may recall that during a recent winter cold snap in Newport, this “capacity” issue became front and center when the city was not able to obtain the natural gas supply it needed to keep its residents warm. This was a clear warning that increased energy capacity in Rhode Island is needed.

As it turns out, there is an opportunity for Rhode Island’s two U.S. senators to help, if they are willing to put the well-being of their constituents ahead of their climate change agenda.

Although nearby states such as Pennsylvania and West Virginia have world-class natural gas reserves, Beltway regulators and politicians are making it next to impossible for these valuable energy resources to be moved into the Ocean State.

In January, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (the federal agency that regulates electricity transmission) blocked a Connecticut pipeline that could have greatly helped. Then in February, FERC, arguably exceeding its authority, went a step further by suggesting a new federal rule that would make it futile to try to build any new natural gas pipelines in America. It would force developers to calculate emissions levels at every stage of production … and then specifically detail what mitigation policies they plan to implement.

Fortunately, opposition from Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and a few others caused FERC to temporarily pull back on the rule. But what will tomorrow bring? With the influence they bring to the table because of their expected confirmation votes this year for the next FERC chairman, Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse can help ward off this potential regulatory assault on a robust U.S. natural gas business; an assault that would negatively impact our own state’s energy sustainability.

The Newport incident highlighted that reliance on green energy — in lieu of reliable, affordable and low-emission natural gas — is a negligent and unnecessarily high-risk policy.

State lawmakers have already put Rhode Island on a green energy path that is not realistic. With this misguided FERC rule, Rhode Islanders will have little hope that expanded pipeline capacity in the region might ever reduce their increasingly unaffordable high cost of electricity.

It’s also a supply issue. New England received over 16 billion cubic feet less in liquified natural gas shipments in early 2022 than it did in recent years, causing prices to soar once it got cold. Worse, this forced many natural gas plants to transition to oil, thereby increasing the region’s greenhouse gas emissions … and harming environmentalists’ goals.

Senators Reed and Whitehouse can help fight this regulatory overreach, ensuring that this problem won’t get worse in future winters, if they understand the reality of what’s at stake. They should be encouraged to take action.

Whitehouse and Reed should use their influence as members of the Senate to speak out and ensure that FERC does not make it even more costly for Ocean State families to obtain the energy they need. After all we’ve been through the past two years, we don’t need to worry about whether we’ll be able to keep ourselves warm.

