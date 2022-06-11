Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Offer New Contract to 'Huge' Academy Talent

Manchester United have offered a new contract to a huge academy talent, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Alejandro Garnacho, who plays on the left wing for the U23 team, impressed in the previous season and become a much more well known name amongst fans.

With 14 goals and six assists in 31 appearances for the reserve team in the last campaign, the stats have began to speak for themselves.

He has also made an impression for Argentina U20's - scoring three in four since first being called up in March.

At just age 17, the youngster has already been given his first two Premier League appearances off the bench against Chelsea and Crystal Palace - as a reward for his good progress.

Notorious transfer journalist Romano has confirmed the latest news regarding his contract on social media:

According to his report, the starlet is seen as a "Huge" talent by the club, and will be offered a five year deal.

Talks are also said to be underway, with the plan to wrap things up by the end of the year.

