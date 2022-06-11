ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Joseph Louis Parker (J.L.)

Kingsport Times-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Joseph Louis Parker (J.L.), 96, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away May 19, 2022 after a brief illness. J.L. was born October 28, 1925 in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was predeceased by his parents Darter Lee ( Cooch) and Lola Vincent Parker, brothers Robert and Delma Parker; sisters Alice Riner, Ruth...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz

JOHNSON CITY - Richard "Dick" Charles Dietz, 78, of Johnson City, TN entered into the Lord's hands on Sunday, June 12, 2022 while in his home, surrounded by his family. Dick loved to travel and attend sporting events, especially those involving his grandchildren. He never met a stranger and relished sharing stories about his family with anyone he met.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Tenn. and Va. should keep state park pools open

What is it with state park swimming pools? Those swimming pools are one of the biggest draws to our parks. Yet Tennessee has permanently closed half of its park pools, including the one at Kingsport’s Warriors’ Path State Park. Now, Virginia has closed the only public pool in Scott County with the excuse that it needs repair.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Wednesday marks one year since Summer Wells' disappearance

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing. She was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek area of Hawkins County. There will be three vigils taking place on Wednesday. The first is a prayer vigil for Summer and all missing children held by the church group Awaken.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gary Lynn McDavid

JONESBOROUGH - Gary Lynn McDavid, age 68 of Jonesborough, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. He was born in Duffield, VA on June 3, 1954, to the late Mr. Ernest and Emma Babb McDavid. In addition to his parents Mr. McDavid was preceded in death by his wife, Shelby McDavid; sister, Peggy Adams; and niece, Melissa Cox.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
State
Illinois State
City
Kingsport, TN
City
Lynchburg, TN
State
Florida State
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Anthony “Tony” Hughes, Sr.

KINGSPORT - Anthony “Tony” Hughes, Sr., 66, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hobert Marion Bowery

BLOUNTVILLE - Hobert Marion Bowery, 95, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 7pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor David Ryder officiating.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Glenn Allen Olinger

HAMPTON - Glenn Allen Olinger, Hampton, passed away expectantly on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on August 10, 1948, the third son of Luther Ernest and Beulah (Barker) Olinger. Glenn graduated from Lynn View High School in Kingsport. Glenn lived his life in the Tri-cities area and had lived in Hampton and fished in Watauga Lake for the last 25 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Jerry and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Olinger also preceded by his mother-in-law Louisa (#3) Whitehead and father-in-law Robert Whitehead. Glen retired from Fluor as a carpenter foreman and had enjoyed 11 years of retirement. Glenn is survived by his wife, Jean and one brother Ray Olinger, a niece Lisa (Eric) Stidham, a grandniece Abby Stidham and a grandnephew Nathan Stidham, one stepson Dusty (Lisa) Mercer, one granddaughter Haleigh Jean Mercer and his pup, Saltydog. Glenn had many wonderful friends and in-laws, Denise (Ken) Potter, Darrell (Judy) Whitehead and Mesha Whitehead. Per Glenn’s request there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children’s Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to the family may be sent to our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Jean Pamperl

On Monday June 13, Dorothy Jean Pamperl, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, entered the heavenly kingdom at the age of 95. The reunion with her husband was long awaited since 2018, and they can now continue their 72-year love story for eternity. Dorothy was born on January 31, 1927 in...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Lynn
Kingsport Times-News

Mary “Tom” Bateman

GATE CITY, VA -- Mary “Tom” Bateman, 85, unexpectantly went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2022. Mary Tom was born to Thomas A. Johnson & Mary Elrod Johnson Compton in Abingdon, Va. on Dec. 21, 1936. She had been a resident of Gate City since she was one year old. Mary Tom was a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Gate City, Va. where she was a member of both the basketball team and played trumpet in the band before graduating from there in 1954. She was an Insurance Agent for 20 years with the Daugherty-Kane Agency and retired as Town Treasurer of Gate City in 2002. Mary Tom was a very active member in the Gate City United Methodist Church her entire life up until her health prevented her from attending. She served the Lord she loved there as a faithful member of the choir, a youth leader, chairman of the board of trustees, active member of the The United Methodist Women serving as an officer on the district level, weekly prayer group, and the Snak Sak ministry she loved so much.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Abingdon's Gibson heads Times News All-SW Virginia baseball team

Ethan Gibson had another solid year on the mound and at the plate for Abingdon. As the Falcons’ star pitcher, he compiled a 12-0 mark with a 0.919 ERA, recording a 109 strikeouts in leading his team to a second straight Region 3D championship and VHSL Class 3 runner-up finish.
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Michael Rivard

KINGSPORT - Jerry Michael Rivard, 68, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the VA Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by East Lawn Funeral Home at a later date.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brad Jeffery Frazier

KINGSPORT – Brad Jeffery Frazier, 53, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. To view the obit and express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.
WEBER CITY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fl#Tn#Amber Leeann Parker#Navy#Mont
Kingsport Times-News

John Alfred McLendon

CHURCH HILL – John Alfred McLendon, 83, passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Johnson City Medical center with his family by his side. John was born on March 20, 1939, in Stillmore, Georgia to Julian Lee and Elizabeth Fran McLendon. He was an Aircraft Mechanic in the United States Air Force where he proudly served from 1956 to 1962 and later was a supervisor for several textile companies. He attended church at Central Assembly of God with his wife until his health declined. He enjoyed fishing, boating, doing yard work and watching his westerns. He loved spending time with his family, and they were his whole world. He was a wonderful, loving, caring husband, father, grandfather, and he loved them with all his heart, and he was an amazing person.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Brady E. Harless

KINGSPORT - Brady E. Harless, age 86, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He retired from Holston Valley Hospital in 2001 after 41 years of service. He enjoyed golfing, playing gospel music, and playing the guitar for the Bible Way Trio. He is preceded in death...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: The tourism industry is working for us

We’ve got a heatwave coming our way this week, but it seems the heat has also been turned up on the price of, well, just about everything. Below are a few bits of information along with a few business events that came across my desk recently. Enjoy! (Or at least consider yourself more informed if you can’t exactly “enjoy” these inflation-themed bits of info).
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Chocolate Elegance continues the legacy

KINGSPORT — If you were to ask Paul and Sandy Vowell why they opted to buy the Kingsport business Chocolate Elegance, their answer would be simple — chocolate makes people smile. “It puts a smile on everybody’s face,” Paul Vowell, 58, said sitting in the store on a...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Joe A. Lawson

GATE CITY, VA - Joe A. Lawson, 86 of Gate City, VA entered into reset while in the comfort of his own home on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Military graveside service will be provided by American Legion Posts 3/265 Honor Guard at Holston View Cemetery on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM with Mr. William Lawson officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:55 PM. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Axmen help with Lincoln pollination garden

KINGSPORT — Members of the Kingsport Axmen baseball team helped students with a local elementary school’s pollination garden on Tuesday. The Axmen helped rising fifth-graders attending summer school at Lincoln Elementary put down mulch pathways. Axmen General Manager Logan Davis said this was the first of a series...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronnie Edward “Edd” Frost

Ronnie Edward “Edd” Frost, age 69, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. Edd was a member of Friendly View Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for several years. He was a retiree from Dodge/Rockwell Automotive with 24+ years of service.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ellen Gunn Bonner

Ellen Gunn Bonner passed away on February 8, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center. A Celebration of Life for Ellen will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at First Baptist Church of Kingsport with Susan Hoover officiating. The family will receive friends in the atrium following the service.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy