White Township, PA

WHITE TOWNSHIP MUNICIPAL AUTHORITY ANNOUNCES CONTRACTOR FOR SEWAGE EXTENSION PROJECT

 4 days ago

The White Township Municipal Authority announced this week that it awarded a contract to a construction firm for the development of its sanitary sewage system. The Bison Construction, Inc., of Fairmont City,...

TRAFFIC ALERT: OAKLAND AVENUE ENTRANCE TO INDIANA MALL

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that the Oakland Avenue (State Route 286) entrance to the Indiana Mall in White Township, Indiana County will be closed on June 21, 2022. Motorists are advised to use the rear entrance on Warren Road to access the mall. The main...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PENNDOT ANNOUNCES TRAFFIC PATTERN CHANGES ALONG OAKLAND AVENUE

PennDOT is alerting motorists to some changes in traffic patterns along Oakland Ave. in White Township later this week. On June 16-17, crews will be painting lines in the currently closed lanes in preparation for some upcoming lane switches. Those switches will run from June 20-22 from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
TWO ROADS WILL CLOSE ON THURSDAY FOR STORM PIPE REPAIRS

The White Township Supervisors announced a road closure that will take effect later this week. Supervisors said in a news release that Shady Side Ave. and North St. in White Township will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday for storm pipe repair. In the event of inclement weather, the work will be rescheduled to the following day.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
White Township, PA
GAS PRICE AVERAGES REMAIN OVER $5 A GALLON IN U.S, PA

The pain at the pump continues to be felt by many drivers across Indiana County, the state and the nation. Triple-A reports that with the cost of crude oil still over $120 a barrel, the national average price is now $5.01 a gallon. It is an increase of ten cents over the last week and 56 cents over the last month. Last year, the national average was at $3.08 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average as of this morning is $5.06 a gallon, an eight cent increase over last week and a 47-cent increase over the last month. Pennsylvania’s average was $3.17 a gallon last year at this time.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
Heat advisory issued for Southwestern Pennsylvania counties

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for excessive heat in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Counties covered by the advisory include all of Armstrong, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Greene and Washington counties, most of Westmoreland County with the exception of the eastern ridges, and the western half of Fayette County.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Wolf urges Pennsylvanians to apply for transportation assistance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Department of Human Services (DHS) are urging Pennsylvania residents to utilize “Find My Ride” to learn about public transit options. “Transit provides a vital connection to jobs, to medical appointments, and to our communities,”...
Campbell Lane
Pennsylvania Funds Ag Plastic Recycling Pilot

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced funding to support the development of a sustainable agricultural plastics recycling program. The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Project is a statewide pilot program with a focus in Adams, Berks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and Perry counties. Funding comes from the Pennsylvania Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Sewage#Water Service#Urban Construction#Bison#Fulton Run
18-year-old drowns at Pennsylvania State Park

An 18-year-old has died by drowning at a Pennsylvania State Park. The name of the 18-year-old has not been released according to news outlets. Authorities say the teen was at Codorus State Park lake with some friends when they decides to swim across the lake. The teen allegedly struggled to make it to shore and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Three Bills Signed By Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in PA. House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have not received a license in the foreign country, to take the PA exam for licensure as a professional nurse or dietetics-nutritionist if the educational program completed in the foreign country was equal to the educational requirements in the Commonwealth. The governor also signed House Bill 1560 which establishes the designation of 57 memorial bridges and highways across PA, and House Bill 2051 which authorizes the Department of General Services, with the approval of the governor and relevant agencies, to authorize the land conveyance, easement, or lease of 12 state properties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Threat Of Rabies

Twenty-Two Pennsylvania counties have reported an increase in rabies virus cases. Monroe County and several surrounding counties have seen reported cases of rabies. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (DOA) contagion map, the infected animal in Monroe County is foxes.

