After nearly six years as part of the Penn State corner of the internet, the time has come. On Friday, June 17, Roar Lions Roar will officially shut down. This was not a decision any of us has rushed into, but the last few years of turmoil that everyone in our society has experienced made all of us look at our priorities. After we had the opportunity to sit down and take account of things, something became clear: Between marriages, kids, day jobs, and general real-world responsibilities, it has been harder and harder for all of us to devote the time to RLR that you all deserve.

